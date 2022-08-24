Sonu Sood comes to aid of schoolboy from Jharkhand whose video had gone viral

Good schooling is fundamental to a child’s growth. Unfortunately, not everyone in India is afforded basic education. Earlier this month, a video of a young boy named Sarfaraj went viral after he showed the dismal state of his government school in a Jharkhand village.

Actor Sonu Sood took notice of the viral clip and offered quality education to Sarfaraj. On Tuesday, while retweeting a video of Sarfraj’s scathing school tour, Sood wrote that a new school and hostel is waiting for him.

The tweet when roughly translated from Hindi said, “Sarfaraj, do your next reporting from your new school. Pack your bags, a new school and hostel is waiting for you”.

सरफराज अगली रिपोर्टिंग अपने नए स्कूल से करना।

बस्ता बांध स्कूल और हॉस्टल तेरा इन्तज़ार कर रहें हैं। https://t.co/h43n9fcbYP — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 23, 2022

Sarfaraj’s video was recorded in Jharkhand’s Bhikhiyachak village. In it Sarfaraj is seen giving a tour of the abandoned primary school while holding a fake press mic fashioned out of a plastic bottle. In the one-minute and 55-second clip, Sarfraj acts as a reporter and shows how the classes are empty with no teacher in attendance and the school infrastructure is left in an unkept state with non-functional washrooms and unmaintained ground which is covered with vegetation.

We have been brain washed by media and lost the courage to face the ground realities and facts. — Alok Sharma (@Alok_abyss) August 5, 2022

Many netizens have lauded Sood for coming to the aid of the young boy. Commenting on his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s sad you are doing this…It was the work of ministers….They are looters. Keep it up bro.”

“Excellent reporting by the kid on the dismal condition of his school. This is what we as a nation in our 75th year of independence be concerned about actually. Roti, Kapada Makaan along with education, health and employment to our youth,” posted another.