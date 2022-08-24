scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Sonu Sood comes to aid of schoolboy from Jharkhand whose video had gone viral

Earlier this month, a video of a young boy named Sarfaraj went viral after he showed the dismal state of his government school in a Jharkhand village.

Sonu sood, sonu sood tweets, sonu sood helps young boy from Jharkhand, boy from Jharkhand reveals school’s bad state, Indian expressSarfaraj’s video was recorded in Jharkhand’s Bhikhiyachak village.

Good schooling is fundamental to a child’s growth. Unfortunately, not everyone in India is afforded basic education. Earlier this month, a video of a young boy named Sarfaraj went viral after he showed the dismal state of his government school in a Jharkhand village.

Actor Sonu Sood took notice of the viral clip and offered quality education to Sarfaraj. On Tuesday, while retweeting a video of Sarfraj’s scathing school tour, Sood wrote that a new school and hostel is waiting for him.

The tweet when roughly translated from Hindi said, “Sarfaraj, do your next reporting from your new school. Pack your bags, a new school and hostel is waiting for you”.

Sarfaraj’s video was recorded in Jharkhand’s Bhikhiyachak village. In it Sarfaraj is seen giving a tour of the abandoned primary school while holding a fake press mic fashioned out of a plastic bottle. In the one-minute and 55-second clip, Sarfraj acts as a reporter and shows how the classes are empty with no teacher in attendance and the school infrastructure is left in an unkept state with non-functional washrooms and unmaintained ground which is covered with vegetation.

Many netizens have lauded Sood for coming to the aid of the young boy. Commenting on his tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s sad you are doing this…It was the work of ministers….They are looters. Keep it up bro.”

“Excellent reporting by the kid on the dismal condition of his school. This is what we as a nation in our 75th year of independence be concerned about actually. Roti, Kapada Makaan along with education, health and employment to our youth,” posted another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 03:19:34 pm
