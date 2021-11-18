scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 18, 2021
‘Real hero’: Sonu Sood arranges eye check-up for three sisters from Punjab after fan seeks help

Two days after a Twitter user reached out, the actor shared an update about the women, saying that his charity had arranged treatment for the siblings at an eye hospital.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 1:03:23 pm
sonu sood, sonu sood help fans, sonu sood eye treatment blind sisters, sonu sood blind women treatment, viral news, entertainment news, indian expressMany fans thanked him for his prompt response.

Time and again, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been lending a hand to those in need and helping them tide through through difficult situations. The actor, now, has help three differently-abled sisters to get medical attention, winning hearts online yet again.

A Twitter user Kushal (@Kushal06) had called upon the Dabanng star to help the three young women from Punjab who are visually-impaired. Sharing a picture of the actor with them, the user urged him to help them out. “Only you can help them
@sonusood sir,” the man wrote tagging him.

Within two days, the actor shared an update about the women, saying that his charity had assisted them by arranging an an eye check-up at a hospital. He shared pictures of them getting the treatment at Sankara Eye Foundation. The thoughtful gesture struck a chord with many online, who hoped for some good news for the women.

People on social media loved his prompt response and thanked Sood for his support. While many took this opportunity to ask for help from the stars, others hoped he can keep helping those in need.

Sood had emerged as a hero for many during the pandemic when he had helped stranded migrants reach home, sponsoring their travels and offering shelters when needed.

