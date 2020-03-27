Follow Us:
Friday, March 27, 2020
COVID19

A son’s conversation with his mother about cooking skills has netizens in splits

Akshar Pathak took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation he had with his mother on WhatsApp after he asked her to rate his gobi paratha.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2020 8:42:56 pm
funny mom converation, desi moms, desi mother trolling, akshar pathak, akshar pathak mom paratha conversation, quarantine diaries, indian express, The reply of the man’s mother won the internet. (Source: @AksharPathak/ Twitter)

People across India are stuck at home due to a 21-day lockdown and there’s limited home delivery of food, due to which many are stepping into the kitchens to try out recipes. One man, who recently tried his hand at making a paratha, sent an image of it for review to his mother. The conversation between them now has netizens in splits.

Akshar Pathak took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation he had with his mother on WhatsApp after he asked her to rate his gobi paratha. Like most mothers who are supportive and proud of their children’s achievements, she rated his attempt “11/10” but also used the opportunity to mock him.

She noticed a fruit basket near the stove in the photo he had sent, and pointed out that “banana pade pade kharab ho raha hai (banana is getting spoilt just lying there)”.

Pathak shared the image captioning it, “Mother being mother 🤷‍♂️🤗” and people agreed. The post was widely shared and garnered nearly 1 lakh likes in just a few hours.

View this post on Instagram

Mother being mother 🤷‍♂️🤗

A post shared by Akshar Pathak (@aksharpathak) on

The post created a buzz on Twitter as well and many said they could relate with him.

As people are forced to stay home, many including celebrities have been rediscovering household chores, in the absence of help. People who are working from home have also been taking to social media sites to document their experience of the lockdown and what they were doing to get through each day.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in India and the virus has killed 17 people so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 27: Latest News

Advertisement