A son’s conversation with his mother about cooking skills has netizens in splits

People across India are stuck at home due to a 21-day lockdown and there’s limited home delivery of food, due to which many are stepping into the kitchens to try out recipes. One man, who recently tried his hand at making a paratha, sent an image of it for review to his mother. The conversation between them now has netizens in splits.

Akshar Pathak took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a conversation he had with his mother on WhatsApp after he asked her to rate his gobi paratha. Like most mothers who are supportive and proud of their children’s achievements, she rated his attempt “11/10” but also used the opportunity to mock him.

She noticed a fruit basket near the stove in the photo he had sent, and pointed out that “banana pade pade kharab ho raha hai (banana is getting spoilt just lying there)”.

Pathak shared the image captioning it, “Mother being mother 🤷‍♂️🤗” and people agreed. The post was widely shared and garnered nearly 1 lakh likes in just a few hours.

The post created a buzz on Twitter as well and many said they could relate with him.

“banane pade pade kharaab ho raha hai” is every Indian mom ever! No details missed, not one! https://t.co/X7t5qDfBsV — Shabdika Pandey (@shabdtweets) March 27, 2020

Moms are the OG detectives https://t.co/BeaZ8L7eqY — Arjun (@ArjunitedRed) March 27, 2020

Mom are ♥️ They pack a punch like no other https://t.co/Ohlepl1URK — Arpita Patel (@Arpitaappu) March 27, 2020

Oh I thought it was just my mom. https://t.co/Zks7s1Kczw — Radhika Misra (@RadhikaMisra91) March 27, 2020

Awww this is so cute..tareef and daant ek hi chat mein ..only a Mum 🙂🙂 — Harpreet Kaur (@hkaur1409) March 27, 2020

Hahaha, Aakhir Maa🙏 to Maa hoti hai… — Harish Kumar (@IamHarissh) March 27, 2020

Mom has eyes everywhere…😂Banana kharab horaha hy shake bana lo.. — Chai Chahiyah… (@ChaiChahiyah) March 27, 2020

observation level 💯😂 — Mohit Khare (@mkfeuhrer) March 27, 2020

What a patent Mom comeback! 😂🙏🏼 — Arshia Syed (@ArshiaSyed) March 27, 2020

thats all desi moms….. 😂 — ZAMEEEER (@the_ZAMEEER) March 27, 2020

Atleast she rated the paratha first unlike my mom.

My mom would have said the banana part first then would have rated the paratha. — JOHN WICK (@JohnWic63717631) March 27, 2020

Worried about the Banana,all mothers are the same. — Nripjeet Singh Anand (@nripjeetanand) March 27, 2020

😂 with mom be specific even when you send a photo , crop karoo… — Vimal Ganotra (@vimalganotra) March 27, 2020

Moral of story- Improve your cropping skills — Anu M (@stylistanu) March 27, 2020

The reason why I crop, double check and again cross check before sending 😂😂 — Aroma Singh (@aroma4june) March 27, 2020

As people are forced to stay home, many including celebrities have been rediscovering household chores, in the absence of help. People who are working from home have also been taking to social media sites to document their experience of the lockdown and what they were doing to get through each day.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in India and the virus has killed 17 people so far.

