Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has opened up about her culinary journey in India, recalling how she initially struggled to enjoy Indian food after moving from Italy but gradually developed a love for the country’s diverse cuisines.
From kebabs and chicken tikka to dal makhani and Gujarati snacks, Gandhi shared her favourite dishes in a conversation with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She posted a video of the conversation a day after the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love.
Chicken tikka, dal makhani, and more
In a video, Gandhi spoke about her early experiences with Indian food: “It took me time to enjoy Indian food.” When asked about her favourite dishes, she said, “I love kebabs, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, dal makhani, and Kashmiri kofta, and the haakh.”
Vadra quickly reminded her mother about another household favourite, dal-chawal. Gandhi then revealed an interesting detail about the family’s eating habits, saying, “In our house, from the day I came to this house till today, the only dal cooked is arhar ki dal. No other dal.”
Vadra then recalled that her mother used to prepare khandvi, a popular Gujarati savoury snack, when they were young.
The mother-daughter duo also spoke about former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s cooking abilities. While Vadra remarked that her grandmother could not cook, Gandhi said that although her mother-in-law was not skilled at cooking, she had an excellent understanding of which ingredients could improve a dish.
Gandhi reflected on how food became an important part of her journey from Italy to India. She also recalled that food played a role in her first meeting with her late husband Rajiv Gandhi.
“Food has always had a special place in my story. It was while looking for a good meal that I met Rajiv, and fell in love. Years later, India came to me the same way, one meal at a time. At first the variety amazed me and the spice scared me. Now dal chawal is the taste of home, and I can’t go a day without it,” she wrote.
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The video has drawn a wave of reactions. “There is a timeless grace to memories like this capturing a moment that feels both distant and deeply cherished,” an Instagram user wrote. “Who knew arhar daal is where Soniaji’s and my lives intersect,” another user commented.
“Once you go Kashmiri Haak you never go back,” a third user reacted.