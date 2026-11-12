Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has opened up about her culinary journey in India, recalling how she initially struggled to enjoy Indian food after moving from Italy but gradually developed a love for the country’s diverse cuisines.

From kebabs and chicken tikka to dal makhani and Gujarati snacks, Gandhi shared her favourite dishes in a conversation with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She posted a video of the conversation a day after the release of her memoir, Belonging: A Journey Of Love.

Chicken tikka, dal makhani, and more

In a video, Gandhi spoke about her early experiences with Indian food: “It took me time to enjoy Indian food.” When asked about her favourite dishes, she said, “I love kebabs, chicken tikka, tandoori chicken, dal makhani, and Kashmiri kofta, and the haakh.”