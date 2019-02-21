Ahead of Sonchiriya release, Bhumi Pednekar shares her own memes

More often than not, after the release of a movie or its trailer, people flood social media with memes of various stills and scenes from the film. However, actor Bhumi Pednekar, whose film Sonchiriya is expected to release in March this year, found an interesting way to stay ahead in the meme game. Instead of waiting for the meme-fest to begin after the release of her dacoit drama, Pednekar made some hilarious ones on her own and shared them on her Instagram handle.

Pednekar started off with a #MondayMotivation video, where she shared a clip of using a Chakki/grinder along with a caption that read, “Who needs the gym when we got the chakki?”

The video meme was followed by two other stills from the movie, in the first one Pednekar is be seen struggling to make a roti and in another, she is seen making a face.

The memes were loved by Pednekar’s fans, who praised the actor for being a sport. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Pednekar, the movie centres around a gang of rebels/dacoits. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.

Watch the trailer here: