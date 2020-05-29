‘This time, India’s wallet power will be more effective against China’: Sonam Wangchuk’s video creates a buzz

Many on social media agreed with Wangchuk and said they would answer his call. (Source: Sonam Wangchuk/ Youtube) Many on social media agreed with Wangchuk and said they would answer his call. (Source: Sonam Wangchuk/ Youtube)

Educator and innovator Sonam Wangchuk has created a buzz online after his message to boycott Chinese goods went going viral amid the escalating tension at LAC in Ladakh. In an appeal, he urged the countrymen to snub products made in China and uninstall Chinese apps.

Wangchuk, who inspired Phunsukh Wangdu’s character essayed by Aamir Khan in the film 3 Idiots, recently released a YouTube video titled ‘China Ko Jawaab Sena Degi Bullet Se, Naagrik Dengey Wallet Se‘, explaining how people can help the country in this situation.

With a message to give up ‘softwares in a week’ and ‘hardwares in a year’, Wangchuk, sitting against the picturesque views of the Himalayas and river Sindhu, explains in the video how just beyond the mountains, thousands of soldiers are trying to protect the country.

“Is baar Bharat ki bullet power se zyada wallet power kaam aaegi (This time, India’s wallet power rather than bullet power will be more effective),” Wangchuk says in the video.

Stressing that if Indians along with those living in other countries decide to boycott Chinese goods, it would have a huge impact on the Chinese economy and would irk its people, leading to a possible toppling of their government. Asserting that he is not against the people of China but the government, Wangchuk said there must be a change regarding the functioning of Chinese authorities.

Watch the video here:

In his almost 9-minute-long message, he also explained how the tension is not just with India but with many other neighbouring countries in the region. He also said China was intentionally provoking border disputes to suppress domestic tensions.

