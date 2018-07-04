Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer; finds love, support from fans on Twitter

Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. (Source; Sonali Bendre/Twitter) Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. (Source; Sonali Bendre/Twitter)

Sonali Bendre took to social media to reveal that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer on July 4 (Wednesday). Even as she asserted that she will be fighting her battle with cancer head-on, with the support of her family members and loved ones, love and support for the Diljale actor poured in on social media, especially the micro-blogging site. Bendre, whose movies like Sarfrosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Diljale, Zakhm, Duplicate, among many others garnered her critical acclaim and many fans across the world, is married to director Goldie Behl.

In a statement revealing the state of her health, Bendre stated ““Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

This is her tweet, wherein she revealed the state of her health.

Here is how her fans sent forth love, support and prayers to her on the micro-blogging site.

Bendre, who was recently replaced by actor Huma Qureshi on a popular TV show that she was a judge on, further wrote that there is no better way to tackle the illness than taking immediate action. “And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful,” she said, before ending the statement by emphasising that she will be fighting this battle with the strength of her family and friends behind her.

