Sonakshi Sinha receives iron piece instead of headphones; people call Amazon ‘impartial’

While online shopping is considered more convenient by many, the product one orders are not always the same. Days after a man from Maharashtra tweeted that he was delivered a brick instead of a mobile phone, actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a similar experience.

Taking to Twitter, the Lootera actor tweeted a picture of a rusted iron piece that she received instead of the Bose earphones she ordered. “Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit… but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse.”

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit… but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

The tweet garnered quite some attention on social media, with many agreeing with the actor for pointing out Amazon’s poor customer service. Soon the e-commerce company responded to the tweet apologising for the “ordering experience” and “subsequent correspondence.”

Uh-oh! This is unacceptable! Apologies for the recent ordering experience and the subsequent correspondence with our support team. Please share your details here: https://t.co/vIE01Lj9nJ, we’ll get in touch with you directly. ^JC — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) December 11, 2018

While there were some sympathisers with the clearly angry Sinha, there were others who were quite amused by the occurrence. “No partiality with celebrity. Good job @amazonIN,” read one of the tweets. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

