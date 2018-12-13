Sonakshi Sinha receives iron piece instead of headphones; people call Amazon ‘impartial’

Toggle Menu
Taking to Twitter, the Lootera actor tweet a picture of a rusted iron piece that she received instead of the Bose earphones she ordered.  (Souce: Twitter)

While online shopping is considered more convenient by many, the product one orders are not always the same. Days after a man from Maharashtra tweeted that he was delivered a brick instead of a mobile phone, actor Sonakshi Sinha has shared a similar experience.

Taking to Twitter, the Lootera actor tweeted a picture of a rusted iron piece that she received instead of the Bose earphones she ordered. “Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit… but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse.”

The tweet garnered quite some attention on social media, with many agreeing with the actor for pointing out Amazon’s poor customer service. Soon the e-commerce company responded to the tweet apologising for the “ordering experience” and “subsequent correspondence.”

While there were some sympathisers with the clearly angry Sinha, there were others who were quite amused by the occurrence. “No partiality with celebrity. Good job @amazonIN,” read one of the tweets. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

