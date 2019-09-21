Sonakshi Sinha fails to answer Ramayana-related question on KBC, gets brutally trolled online

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has taken social media storm but not for a reason she would have liked. Participating in a popular quiz show to help a participant, the Kalank star recently failed to answer a question related to mythology and became a target for trolls who slammed her for not knowing the answer.

In a special episode of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show, KBC, which was aired on Friday night, Sonakshi came out to support a Karamaveer contestant, Ruma Devi, an NGO worker from Rajasthan. During the show, the duo was faced with a question related to Ramayana and the host asked according to the epic, “Hanuman fetched Sanjeevani herb for whom?” The four options provided to them were: Sugriva, Lakshman, Sita, Rama. However, the women got confused and opted for a lifeline to answer the question. Opting for the lifeline, ask the expert, the duo answered the question but netizens trolled her on Twitter. Many compared the moment when Alia Bhatt in ‘Koffee with Karan’ had confused the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with the President of India on the talk show and she was mocked online.

Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending. pic.twitter.com/mlBsHPee2P — Tejas (@imTejasBarot) September 21, 2019

Trust me guys today I got to know #KBC an honest show. I always thought whenever a celebrity comes in KBC they gets all the answers before in hand. 😃 Thanks a lot @sonakshisinha for clearfying my doubt. 😂😂😂#KBC2019 #KBC11 #YoSonakshiSoDumb #SonakshiSinha pic.twitter.com/2dOeI1568H — Mota Bhai 🇮🇳 (@Motabhai_MHA) September 20, 2019

Laxmanji be like: pic.twitter.com/PLUmemNkgS — CS Sujit Jha🇮🇳 (@SujitTweets_) September 20, 2019

#sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/Ox4W8kti7L — Aishthetic (@Badassssgirlll) September 20, 2019

But many also came out in her support and said it’s “okay not to know everything”.

I didn’t watch kbc but why is not knowing something abt Hindu mythology dumb? Unless you’re devdutt patnaik cos then it’s ur job to know. #sonakshisinha — Jinx (@sharmurta) September 21, 2019

It’s idiotic of people trolling #sonakshisinha for not knowing the answer as if they have PhD over everything!! She is an actress not a professor or any Wikipedia and even if she had been, it’s OK to not to know answer of any ques. ( PS not @sonakshisinha fan) — Abhishek Lodhi (@abhived_lodhi) September 20, 2019

I don’t know why @sonakshisinha is getting trolled – okay she was confused about answer of that question so took lifeline. And the way people are trolling her as if they are experts of ramayana 😂😂😂 — Shailesh (@shaileshgam) September 21, 2019

People going nuts over #sonakshisinha lack of knowledge of Ramayan shows how jobless & petty minded they are. She didn’t know something, big deal?! It may seem a frivolous thing for you guys but not everyone has good knowledge of mythology. #getalife — That Girl (@IncognitoCynic) September 20, 2019

I agree with Indians that @sonakshisinha don’t know the answer of “from whom Lord Hanuman got sanjeevani buti” but she is not wrong,

Not everyone knows everything,

Not everyone knows that the mountain name dronagiri parvat which lord Hanuman got for Lord Laxman… — harshalorawala (@harshalorawala) September 21, 2019

People are trolling #sonakshisinha for not knowing Ramayana. You know what’s more concerning? That our law makers do not know maths (2AB), physics (Einstein gravity) or biology (“Darwin was wrong, I never saw an ape turn into a man”). — (Short Third Man) Elixir Of Azazel (@vyatikram188) September 20, 2019