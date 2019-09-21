Toggle Menu
Sonakshi Sinha fails to answer Ramayana-related question on KBC, gets brutally trolled online

During the show, the duo was faced with a question related to Ramayana and host asked according to the epic, "Hanuman fetched Sanjeevani herb for whom?" The four options provided to them were: Sugriva, Lakshman, Sita, Rama.

Sonakshi Sinha had come to support a Karamveer contestant on KBC on Friday.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has taken social media storm but not for a reason she would have liked. Participating in a popular quiz show to help a participant, the Kalank star recently failed to answer a question related to mythology and became a target for trolls who slammed her for not knowing the answer.

In a special episode of the Amitabh Bachchan hosted show, KBC, which was aired on Friday night, Sonakshi came out to support a Karamaveer contestant, Ruma Devi, an NGO worker from Rajasthan. During the show, the duo was faced with a question related to Ramayana and the host asked according to the epic, “Hanuman fetched Sanjeevani herb for whom?” The four options provided to them were: Sugriva, Lakshman, Sita, Rama. However, the women got confused and opted for a lifeline to answer the question. Opting for the lifeline, ask the expert, the duo answered the question but netizens trolled her on Twitter. Many compared the moment when Alia Bhatt in ‘Koffee with Karan’ had confused the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with the President of India on the talk show and she was mocked online.

But many also came out in her support and said it’s “okay not to know everything”.

