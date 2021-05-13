Son sings ‘Tera Mujhse Hai’ on last call to woman dying of Covid-19, heartbroken netizens say ‘this shouldn’t happen to anyone’

"Read this piece twice. Sums up the pain and choked emotions," read one of the many comments on the viral post. (Source: Pixabay.com)

As India continues to battle the second wave of Covid-19, a story of a son singing ‘Tera mujhe hai pehle ka naata koi’ on the last call to his mother suffering from the coronavirus has left netizens in tears. The heartbreaking account was shared on Twitter by a doctor attending the patient, who later succumbed to the virus.

“Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother,” wrote Dipshikha Ghosh.

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

In a series of tweet, she then described how the son spent the last moments with his mother by singing her Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Naata Koi’. “I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up,” she continued.

He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Moved by the emotions shared by the mother-son duo, the doctor concluded the thread by stating how that moment changed the meaning of the song for her. “I and the nurses stood there. We shook our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs.”

With permission, the people mentioned here are Mrs Sanghamitra Chatterjee and her son Mr Soham Chatterjee. My deepest condolences. You, your voice, your quiet dignity, are her legacy. @sohamchatt — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 13, 2021

Since being shared online, the Twitter thread has gone viral on the microblogging website with many discussing the heartbreaking situations that occurred due to the pandemic. “Read this piece twice. Sums up the pain and choked emotions,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

I did nothing. This shouldn’t happen to anyone. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Right, she definitely carried out the duty of doctor and a good human simultaneously 🙏 — S̴a̴r̴c̴a̴s̴t̴i̴c̴ ̴m̴o̴n̴k̴ (@srcsticmonk) May 12, 2021

Reminds me of last moments of my mom 27 years ago. My sister made her recite shahadah & my sister recited her favorite verses from Quran. I can understand, how it feels. — Syed Rafi – నేను తెలుగు ‘వాడి’ని. (@syedrafi) May 12, 2021

I’m sorry for your loss. I wish you had a chance to speak with him. Sometimes people are too breathless to say more than a word in one breath. It’s a terrible thing to happen to anybody. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

That feeling of looking at another human gasping for air… I wouldn’t wish this ailment on my worst enemy — Navroz Mehta (@navrozmehta) May 12, 2021