‘She didn’t give up. She found love’: Son’s post on mother breaking taboo by tying the knot again is inspiring many

When it comes to finding true love, age is no bar. And in a beautiful testament to that, a son’s post about his mother’s wedding is going viral for breaking stereotypes.

While more and more people have been opting to get remarried after losing their spouses, for a middle-aged woman taking that step is still frowned upon. However, when Jimeet Gandhi heard from his mother, Kamini, that she found love again and wanted to take the next step, he was more than delighted.

So, on Valentine’s Day, 52-year-old Kamini Gandhi and Kirit Padia, 57, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their family and loved ones.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Gandhi, who works in Dubai said, he got to know about Padia shortly before the lockdown. Asked if the coronavirus pandemic brought them closer, he replied: “I think so. They spent a lot of time together… And I saw how they loved and cared for each other”.

“It was a surprise because I didn’t think they wanted to or were thinking about ‘formalising’ it,” he said, adding they have known each other for close to five or six years now.

“I supported them wholeheartedly when they asked me,” Gandhi said. Asked if there was any resistance from Padia’s family, given he hasn’t been married before, he said: “None from his side.” “They are now planning to go on a honeymoon in Kashmir,” Gandhi, who is delighted for his mother, added.

When Jimeet, a senior financial professional, took to LinkedIn to share the story about his mother, it created a big conversation online, most calling his mother “inspirational”.

But what makes Kamini’s story even more inspiring is her willpower and courage to not give up. The woman, who lost her husband in 2013, got the crushing news about stage three breast cancer in 2019. “She underwent multiple chemo sessions and after 2 years came roaring back,” Jimeet wrote on LinkedIn, adding she even contracted Covid-19 while undergoing treatment and battling depression.

“Most of the time, she was alone back in India as we pursued our careers elsewhere. But she didn’t give up. She found love,” Jimeet wrote. “She decided to break all stigmas, all taboos in Indian society and married someone she loves,” he added.

“To all people of my generation back in India, if you have a single parent, please support their decision to find companionship,” he urged others underlining that “love and mental health above all else!”