‘Something to adopt in every Indian city?’: Aizawl wins praise online for seamless traffic. Watch

An aerial view of an Aizawl road has astounded netizens as it shows streamlined traffic moving along, without drivers jostling for space, honking or trying to overtake each other.

Aizawl, traffic in Aizawl, smooth traffic in Aizawl, Mizoram, no honking in Aizawl, indian expressWhile the lanes are not separated with any markings or blocks, commuters are seen maintaining lane traffic on their own.

Manoeuvring vehicles through Indian traffic is often a nerve-racking experience. Continuous honking and blatant violations of traffic rules make the task even more difficult. However, Mizoram’s Aizawl has time and again won the praise of netizens for the seamless traffic there.

This time, an aerial view of the city’s traffic has astounded netizens. A clip doing the rounds online shows cars parked on one side of the road one after the other. Several other cars are seen moving behind one another without rushing, honking or trying to overtake each other.

ALSO READ |This photo of commuters obeying traffic rules during jam wows all online

In another lane, two-wheelers are seen moving peacefully and all the riders are wearing helmets. While the lanes are not separated with any markings or blocks, commuters are seen maintaining lane traffic on their own. The text insert in the video touts Aizawl as India’s only silent city and praises local people for driving with etiquette.

The clip was shared by Instagram user Elizabeth, purportedly a travel blogger, last month. Elizabeth noted in the post that everyone waits calmly for their own turn without honking in Aizawl and asked whether it needs to be adopted in every city. Since being shared on November 24, the clip has amassed more than 5.2 million views on the Meta-owned platform.

Aizawl earned plaudits online for the easy movement of vehicles. A user commented, “Exactly…… Mizoram maintains a good Traffic rules and everybody follows it , They feel shy and guilty to break the rules of it because just beacuse they’re in hurry they can’t risks someone’s safety . So safety first ….. Whole India should learn a make rules like this maybe not now but for betterment has too . …. And I’m happy about my neighbouring state.” Another user wrote, “Next time someone says, traffic in India is crazy, we can all confidently say, not where it’s crazy thanks to Aizwal. Kudos people!!”

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 12:27:10 pm
