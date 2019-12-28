‘Purfect’: Someone shared a Twitter thread for ‘cats as mithais’ and desi people are loving it

Twitter user @svnaali recently adopted a new kitten and created a whole thread of “cats as desi mithai”. Twitter user @svnaali recently adopted a new kitten and created a whole thread of “cats as desi mithai”.

Finding the ‘purfect’ name for one’s furbaby is never easy. And more often than not, people opt for desserts to name their furry friend, but mostly names which include foreign dishes. So, a woman decided to create a list of all the desi mithais that could be perfect and adorable while one look for suggestions to name their four-legged baby.

Twitter user @svnaali recently adopted a new kitten and created a whole thread of “cats as desi mithai”, juxtaposing images of popular Indian desserts with a photo of a feline in similar hues. From Rasmalai to Barfi, the user shared multiple cat photos and their corresponding mithai names and quickly it garnered a lot of attention online and the thread went viral.

Check out the full thread here:

The thread was loved by many cat lovers on the micro-blogging site and found it quite accurate. While some said that this was the best thread ever, others joined in with their own inputs to continue the delicious sweet thread.

This is boondi. Change my mind. https://t.co/As94UsrGyt pic.twitter.com/ryPA7Em1Fd — aastha no family name anupriya (@Ozdamandias) December 28, 2019

Soan Papdi pic.twitter.com/O88FrjUMoF — Saurav Singh Rajput (@i_singh_) December 27, 2019

This is the best thread to ever exist 🥺😍 — Saara (@saaraxmi) December 27, 2019

The best thing I’ve seen today!😍😍 https://t.co/7LXZVHnC4K — Prashanth R.P (@prashanth_ravi) December 28, 2019

A thread I didn’t know I needed https://t.co/vnPXB1BxTy — shamia 🐉 (@shamtrbl) December 28, 2019

Excellent list of cat names 😻 https://t.co/NWB8UxM4pt — afia shuaiba (@twinkletoes2345) December 27, 2019

Shockingly accurate I reckon. https://t.co/ORMxt8Zhwi — Ridwan Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@ridderrzz) December 27, 2019

She later revealed that she named her little kitten chum chum.

the whole reason i made this thread is bc i named my new kitten chum chum 🥺💖 https://t.co/rrnmvjj7YA — san (@svnaali) December 28, 2019

Do you have any names you want to add to this list?

