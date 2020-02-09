‘So wrong’: Someone made Chyawanprash smoothie and thanked Vir Das for the inspiration

With milk, apple, honey flax seed, peanut butter and chyawanprash, the woman made a smoothie! (Source: @tarikasingh/ Twitter) With milk, apple, honey flax seed, peanut butter and chyawanprash, the woman made a smoothie! (Source: @tarikasingh/ Twitter)

From mashups like kiwi on pizza, idli, and chai, maggi with orange, or gulab jamun pizza, there has been no dearth of weird food combinations circulating online recently. Now, joining that list is a Chyawanprash smoothie! Someone posted its recipe on Twitter and dedicated it to Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das.

Dedicated to @thevirdas the Chyawanprash smoothie. It won’t make you go 😣 pic.twitter.com/KD4Ab6lIGn — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) February 8, 2020

200 ml milk of choice, half an apple, 1 tbs peanut butter, 2 tsp flax seeds, 1 tsp Chyawanprash + lil bit honey! — Tarika Singh (@tarikasingh) February 8, 2020

In case, you’re wondering what led to this bizarre drink, well, it’s because of Das’ latest Netflix show ‘Vir Das: For India’, which celebrates the history of India with his one-of-a-kind perspective. As Das spoke at length about very desi things Indian do or eat, Chyawanprash found it’s mention in the show and since then got everyone talking online. This unusual recipe even left him dumbfounded.

Reacting to the development, Das said he merely cracked a joke and can’t be blamed for the aftermath.

Yo…i just do the jokes….i ain’t in charge of the aftermath. https://t.co/LUUqtVers9 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 8, 2020

While Das in the show claimed how Indian parents force their kids to have Cchyawanprash without even knowing all the ingredients involved in it. After the video was released, Dabur reached out to Vir Das to help him with a full list of ingredients and to send him samples of the products too.

Not only did they send him a hamper filled with many bottles of Chyawanprash, but also highlighted each of its benefits too. Taking a dig at Das for dissing its taste, they made sure to send their flavoured variation “crafted especially for kids in all of us”.

Let us know what you think of Chyawanprash and if you’re willing to try out the smoothie.

