This thread comparing Rihanna’s iconic looks and Indian food is a hit online

Lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19 has meant people have a lot of time and the latest example of it is this Twitter thread on fashion icon and popstar Rihanna that is going viral. A Twitter user painstakingly dug out many photos of her and started to compare her appearance with various Indian food items.
Twitter user Deepraj (@deepraaajjj) collected some of Rihanna’s most iconic looks and compared them with Indian food leaving people in splits.
From tandoori chicken to rose kulfi and even chai, take a look at some of the comparisons here:
rihanna as indian food/snacks [a thread] pic.twitter.com/9SALprJvNA
And as the thread got more attention, others also jumped in:
Saag Paneer @lilmiisssarrah pic.twitter.com/HYlUMddlWX
— Kayla (@kaayyllaa13) May 11, 2020
I’ve been talking about curry kichri all day, might as well pic.twitter.com/r7P0Bkgugi
Here’s what fans had to say about the thread.
Favorite food + Favorite lady.
Wow. What a moment. I’ve been waiting my whe life for this collab.
Incredibly accurate.
Whole another level of #socialmedia creativity . 👏
This is the best thing I’ve seen today. It just kept going. I wasn’t before but I’m now officially obsessed with Rihanna and I’m also hungry. Thanks.
the greatest Rihanna look for the most delicious treat
before this thread i never realized what the desire to eat a human being’s outfit was like
Rihanna as biryani is definately something I didn’t know I needed in my life
THIS THREAD FED MY SOUL
You are Obsessed and I Love it because I am too. Loved every pic!!!
What’s your take on this celebrities as food trend?
