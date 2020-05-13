This thread comparing Rihanna’s iconic looks and Indian food is a hit online

From chai to pan, the Indian foodie combined his favourite food items with the singer-actor’s various iconic looks. (@deepraaajjj/ Twitter) From chai to pan, the Indian foodie combined his favourite food items with the singer-actor’s various iconic looks. (@deepraaajjj/ Twitter)

Lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19 has meant people have a lot of time and the latest example of it is this Twitter thread on fashion icon and popstar Rihanna that is going viral. A Twitter user painstakingly dug out many photos of her and started to compare her appearance with various Indian food items.

Twitter user Deepraj (@deepraaajjj) collected some of Rihanna’s most iconic looks and compared them with Indian food leaving people in splits.

From tandoori chicken to rose kulfi and even chai, take a look at some of the comparisons here:

And as the thread got more attention, others also jumped in:

I’ve been talking about curry kichri all day, might as well pic.twitter.com/r7P0Bkgugi — 🦋 (@hannah_bahadur) May 11, 2020

Here’s what fans had to say about the thread.

Favorite food + Favorite lady.

Wow. What a moment. I’ve been waiting my whe life for this collab. — .unsuitable. (@KJihan) May 12, 2020

Incredibly accurate. — Dr. Spacemann Spliff 🇯🇲🇰🇳 (@BronxyKONG) May 12, 2020

Whole another level of #socialmedia creativity . 👏 — Mr Wonderful 😀 (@aamirsfo) May 12, 2020

This is the best thing I’ve seen today. It just kept going. I wasn’t before but I’m now officially obsessed with Rihanna and I’m also hungry. Thanks. — The Dapper Doctor (@TheDapperDr) May 11, 2020

the greatest Rihanna look for the most delicious treat — waywardworldhopper (@worldhopper_os) May 11, 2020

before this thread i never realized what the desire to eat a human being’s outfit was like — liv (@ACatNamedHazel) May 11, 2020

Rihanna as biryani is definately something I didn’t know I needed in my life — 🤡 (@safia_wm) May 11, 2020

THIS THREAD FED MY SOUL — Lenn (@hellenakinyi96) May 11, 2020

You are Obsessed and I Love it because I am too. Loved every pic!!! — Kirgagent007 (@Kirgagent0071) May 11, 2020

What’s your take on this celebrities as food trend?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd