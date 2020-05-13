Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
This thread comparing Rihanna’s iconic looks and Indian food is a hit online

A Twitter user painstakingly dug out many photos of her and started to compare her appearance with various Indian food items.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2020 12:20:59 pm
rihanna, rihanna as indian food, rihanna desi food thread, celebrities as food thread, viral news, funny news, odd news, indian express From chai to pan, the Indian foodie combined his favourite food items with the singer-actor’s various iconic looks. (@deepraaajjj/ Twitter)

Lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19 has meant people have a lot of time and the latest example of it is this Twitter thread on fashion icon and popstar Rihanna that is going viral. A Twitter user painstakingly dug out many photos of her and started to compare her appearance with various Indian food items.

Twitter user Deepraj (@deepraaajjj) collected some of Rihanna’s most iconic looks and compared them with Indian food leaving people in splits.

From tandoori chicken to rose kulfi and even chai, take a look at some of the comparisons here:

And as the thread got more attention, others also jumped in:

Here’s what fans had to say about the thread.

What’s your take on this celebrities as food trend?

