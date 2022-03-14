As anticipation runs high, someone created a K3G-Bridgerton spoof before S2 drops

Popular period-drama Bridgerton is all set to come back for a second season on Netflix. But now, a spoof video of the series with the title track of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has desi folks in splits online.

Even before the trailer was dropped, desi fans were interested in season 2 of the romantic drama as it was revealed the Netflix show will feature a cover of the hit Bollywood song. As fans were trying to figure out how the story set in 19th century Europe would blend in with an early 2000s Bollywood song, someone made an edit merging the two.

Shared on Instagram by Diet Sabya, a popular Instagram page to bust fashion copycats in Bollywood, the hilarious edit has got everyone talking online.

Watch the video here:

While some were excited for the unusual collab, particularly seeing the haldi ceremony—a ritual during Indian weddings—in snippets of the show, others were unsure. “Crossover we didn’t know we needed,” remarked one user. “Why do we ruin all good things,” asked another.

As the iconic song was sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, many also thought it was a good way to honour her after her passing.

Earlier this month, the show’s creator Chris Van Dusen opened up about a series of popular songs to be part of the hit show, with the Karan Johar film song being the only non-English number. The series will also feature Rihanna’s Diamonds in the first episode, What About Us by Pink and How Deep Is Your Love by Calvin Harris.

The season is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on March 25.