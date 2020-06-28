Here is why Spotify replaced its logo on social media with a Good Day biscuit

“This one tweet has ruined my whole life,” read one of the many replies on the viral post. “This one tweet has ruined my whole life,” read one of the many replies on the viral post.

Sometimes a new perspective towards things is all it takes to see them differently and that is exactly what happened when a Twitter user pointed out the similarity between Britannia’s ‘Good Day’ biscuit and the logo of music streaming app “Spotify”.

Taking to the microblogging website, user @tapanguchi shared a picture of the biscuit along with a caption that read, “I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed “Spotify!”. Now I can’t unsee it.” Even though Spotify has a very similar logo the colours are different.

I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed “Spotify!”. Now I can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/a6IChxEThj — Harsha (@tapanguchi) June 25, 2020

In no time, the tweet went viral on social media and prompted a flood of reactions. Later, the user also shared another post featuring the biscuit as the logo of the music app, which prompted a response from Britannia.

Well, our crunchy and buttery #GoodDay Cookies always hit the right “spot”… So, coincidence?! 🤯 — Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) June 25, 2020

Spotify India also waded into the discussion and changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a ‘Good Day’ biscuit. Their new bio read, “even we can’t unsee it now”.

This one tweet has ruined my whole life — Manasa S. Murthy (@smurthy_manasa) June 25, 2020

Hahaha, major win this is.

I will plan more such influencial projects for you. Please save the world. pic.twitter.com/BuiWslnV49 — Deepthi Mahishi (@deemahishi) June 26, 2020

subliminal message, well done Spotify — Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) June 26, 2020

Daymn. Now we know where they got the logo from 🙄 — Ashwini V Mohan (@crazy_chipkali) June 25, 2020

Different angle of seeing life 😄 — The Communal Dentist©🇮🇳(Quarantined) (@dr_communal) June 25, 2020

God damn, you’ve made Spotify tasty for me — Ridhima Khurana (@RidhimaKh) June 25, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd