Here is why Spotify replaced its logo on social media with a Good Day biscuit

Sometimes a new perspective towards things is all it takes to see them differently and that is exactly what happened when a Twitter user pointed out the similarity between Britannia’s ‘Good Day’ biscuit and the logo of music streaming app “Spotify”.
Taking to the microblogging website, user @tapanguchi shared a picture of the biscuit along with a caption that read, “I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed “Spotify!”. Now I can’t unsee it.” Even though Spotify has a very similar logo the colours are different.
I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed “Spotify!”. Now I can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/a6IChxEThj
— Harsha (@tapanguchi) June 25, 2020
In no time, the tweet went viral on social media and prompted a flood of reactions. Later, the user also shared another post featuring the biscuit as the logo of the music app, which prompted a response from Britannia.
Well, our crunchy and buttery #GoodDay Cookies always hit the right “spot”… So, coincidence?! 🤯
— Britannia Industries (@BritanniaIndLtd) June 25, 2020
Spotify India also waded into the discussion and changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a ‘Good Day’ biscuit. Their new bio read, “even we can’t unsee it now”.
This one tweet has ruined my whole life
— Manasa S. Murthy (@smurthy_manasa) June 25, 2020
Hahaha, major win this is.
I will plan more such influencial projects for you. Please save the world. pic.twitter.com/BuiWslnV49
— Deepthi Mahishi (@deemahishi) June 26, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zIGUOIkQsN
— Rahul Chakraborty (@HckmstrRahul) June 26, 2020
subliminal message, well done Spotify
— Szymon Kopeć (@szymonkopec) June 26, 2020
Daymn. Now we know where they got the logo from 🙄
— Ashwini V Mohan (@crazy_chipkali) June 25, 2020
Different angle of seeing life 😄
— The Communal Dentist©🇮🇳(Quarantined) (@dr_communal) June 25, 2020
God damn, you’ve made Spotify tasty for me
— Ridhima Khurana (@RidhimaKh) June 25, 2020
