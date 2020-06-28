scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 28, 2020
COVID19

Here is why Spotify replaced its logo on social media with a Good Day biscuit

Spotify India also waded into the discussion and changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a 'Good Day' biscuit. Their new bio read, "even we can't unsee it now".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 28, 2020 6:16:17 pm
spotify India, Good Day biscuit, britannia, britannia twitter reactions viral “This one tweet has ruined my whole life,” read one of the many replies on the viral post.

Sometimes a new perspective towards things is all it takes to see them differently and that is exactly what happened when a Twitter user pointed out the similarity between Britannia’s ‘Good Day’ biscuit and the logo of music streaming app “Spotify”.

Taking to the microblogging website, user @tapanguchi shared a picture of the biscuit along with a caption that read, “I offered a Good Day biscuit to my colleague and he exclaimed “Spotify!”. Now I can’t unsee it.” Even though Spotify has a very similar logo the colours are different.

In no time, the tweet went viral on social media and prompted a flood of reactions. Later, the user also shared another post featuring the biscuit as the logo of the music app, which prompted a response from Britannia.

Spotify India also waded into the discussion and changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a ‘Good Day’ biscuit. Their new bio read, “even we can’t unsee it now”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement