Solo traveller invites strangers to birthday in Delhi, they turn up with cakes and samosas

A heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a solo traveller, Zoe, invited strangers from the internet to their birthday party while in Delhi, and many people showed up.

While expecting people, Zoe said in the video, “I don’t know what to expect but I am really excited. I am expecting 200 people, 30 people said that they are coming for sure. And for me, that is a big birthday party.”

Watch the video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe 🇬🇷🇿🇦 (@zoezannos)

Following suggestions from people, Zoe selected Lodhi Garden as the venue for their party. And what happened next was pretty unexpected. Many people showed up and they weren’t empty-handed. People gifted Zoe bouquets, cakes, donuts, Indian sweets, samosas, and home made food items.

Overwhelmed by the warmth they received, when asked on camera how they were feeling, Zoe exclaimed, “This is the best day of my whole life.” Clips of making matcha, playing different games like Kho-Kho etc. were also added in the video.

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Netizens reacted to the warmth Delhi residents showed toward the stranger. One user commented on the welcoming nature of Delhiites, “THIS is Delhi.

I miss this more than anything whenever I stay outside Delhi. No people friendlier than Delhites.” Another user commented that, “Thank you so much for showing the true side of India. Enjoy the remaining days aandd carry lots n lots of memories.” A third user said that, “This is so wholesome and restores my faith in humanity.”