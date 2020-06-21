Memes and jokes flood social media as country witnesses solar eclipse

Social media was flooded with memes and jokes on the superstitions around the solar eclipse. Social media was flooded with memes and jokes on the superstitions around the solar eclipse.

As sky gazers and space enthusiasts in parts of the country witnessed the annular solar eclipse, social media was flooded with meme sand jokes on the superstitions lingering over the planetary phenomenon.

The annular phase was visible on Sunday morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand). Few prominent places within this narrow path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh. It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.

From stepping outside to eating during the eclipse, many have taken to social media with memes and jokes to express their feelings related to the myths and superstitions.

Take a look here:

When you eat food during Solar Eclipse by mistake :#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/TuZt4ZGGxu — ʍօӀօԵօѵ (@Faltu_username) June 20, 2020

Me and my Boys Waiting for Solar Eclipse be like 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/sHwDiSTGFw — Ravi_Verma (@imrv_attituder) June 21, 2020

Me secretly trying to eat during #SolarEclipse2020 Sister from behind : pic.twitter.com/281TYrufUs — Vishal (@Vishal_Rokade45) June 21, 2020

Indian parents when you try to watch surya-grahan bare eyes .#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/zkhRrDjDB0 — Asurcaastic🇮🇳 (@tweetharshu_) June 21, 2020

Me eating as much as I can before #SolarEclipse2020 starts pic.twitter.com/xaVa6ck4By — 𝔸𝕟𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕘𝟘ℙ (@SarcasmProMax) June 21, 2020

Mom waking me up at 7 am to have breakfast coz 9:15 k baad nhi kha skte. #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/T5So7LyhuL — CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) June 21, 2020

#SolarEclipse2020 This is what my mom thinks will happen to my eyes if i watch Soorya grahan with naked eyes : pic.twitter.com/VfXKHQdzbL — JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 20, 2020

A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth are aligned in a straight line or an almost straight configuration in a way that the moon blocks the sun’s rays from reaching the earth.

However, since the moon is farthest from the earth today, it fails to cover the sun completely and leaves out its rims to be visible, causing a ring of fire effect.

