Memes and jokes flood social media as country witnesses solar eclipse

As sky gazers and space enthusiasts in parts of the country witnessed the annular solar eclipse, social media was flooded with meme sand jokes on the superstitions lingering over the planetary phenomenon.
The annular phase was visible on Sunday morning from some places within a narrow corridor of northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand). Few prominent places within this narrow path are Dehradun, Kurukshetra, Chamoli, Joshimath, Sirsa, Suratgarh. It will be seen as a partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.
From stepping outside to eating during the eclipse, many have taken to social media with memes and jokes to express their feelings related to the myths and superstitions.
Take a look here:
*After #SolarEclipse2020*
Everyone towards food pic.twitter.com/LmqDJRfpXC
— Atul 🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) June 21, 2020
Me,who ignores Sun For Whole Year.
Also Me, During #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/EpXaEYDLP3
— Urmil (@Urmil7) June 21, 2020
When you eat food during Solar Eclipse by mistake :#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/TuZt4ZGGxu
— ʍօӀօԵօѵ (@Faltu_username) June 20, 2020
#SolarEclipse2020
When I eat during the Eclipse..
*le Yamraaj..😂 pic.twitter.com/7fd4xJdwmR
— Ayush Agrawal (@11ayush99) June 21, 2020
Me and my Boys Waiting for Solar Eclipse be like 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/sHwDiSTGFw
— Ravi_Verma (@imrv_attituder) June 21, 2020
Me secretly trying to eat during #SolarEclipse2020
Sister from behind : pic.twitter.com/281TYrufUs
— Vishal (@Vishal_Rokade45) June 21, 2020
Indian parents when you try to watch surya-grahan bare eyes .#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/zkhRrDjDB0
— Asurcaastic🇮🇳 (@tweetharshu_) June 21, 2020
Me eating as much as I can before #SolarEclipse2020 starts pic.twitter.com/xaVa6ck4By
— 𝔸𝕟𝕦𝕣𝕒𝕘𝟘ℙ (@SarcasmProMax) June 21, 2020
Mom waking me up at 7 am to have breakfast coz 9:15 k baad nhi kha skte. #SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/T5So7LyhuL
— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) June 21, 2020
This is what my mom thinks will happen to my eyes if i watch Soorya grahan with naked eyes : pic.twitter.com/VfXKHQdzbL
— JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 20, 2020
Expectations. Vs. Reality#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/K1o4IQEVaw
— SARCASM VYAPARI 💰💸 (@saurabhbhaiya07) June 21, 2020
A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth are aligned in a straight line or an almost straight configuration in a way that the moon blocks the sun’s rays from reaching the earth.
However, since the moon is farthest from the earth today, it fails to cover the sun completely and leaves out its rims to be visible, causing a ring of fire effect.
