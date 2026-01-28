‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’

A quirky moment from a road trip to Dhanushkodi is winning over Instagram, after a short clip showed a software professional squeezing in work during a bike ride. Shared by Instagram user Arunraj A V, the video captures a biker in full riding gear who has pulled over briefly, not to admire the view, but to fix software bugs on his laptop, which he balances on his motorcycle while typing away.

As the camera rolls, Arunraj can be heard joking, “Dedicated softwre engineer,” while his friend remains focused on the screen. The clip carries the text “Real life ZNMD,” a light-hearted nod to the 2011 Bollywood hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in which a scene shows Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun answering an office call during vacation.