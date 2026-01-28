‘Real-life ZNMD’: Software engineer pauses bike ride to Dhanushkodi to fix bugs; internet jokes it’s ‘Work From Highway’

Shared by Instagram user Arunraj A V, the video captures a biker in full riding gear who has pulled over briefly, not to admire the view but to attend to an issue at his workplace using a laptop.

engineer working during bike rideThe video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of relatable and amused reactions

A quirky moment from a road trip to Dhanushkodi is winning over Instagram, after a short clip showed a software professional squeezing in work during a bike ride. Shared by Instagram user Arunraj A V, the video captures a biker in full riding gear who has pulled over briefly, not to admire the view, but to fix software bugs on his laptop, which he balances on his motorcycle while typing away.

As the camera rolls, Arunraj can be heard joking, “Dedicated softwre engineer,” while his friend remains focused on the screen. The clip carries the text “Real life ZNMD,” a light-hearted nod to the 2011 Bollywood hit Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in which a scene shows Hrithik Roshan’s character Arjun answering an office call during vacation.

The caption too leans into the humour: “Sebeel is working hard for the next appraisal cycle… It was cool when Hrithik Roshan did it in ZNMD but not when you have to do it in real life,” followed by a familiar developer mantra — “work hard play harder.”

The video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of relatable and amused reactions. An Instagram user wrote, “If that laptop pays for THAT BIKE , then worth it.” Another user commented, “I feel the homie! Justifying his salary while enjoying his life honoring the salary that enables him to enjoy his life!”

A third user commented, “The fact that his friends are friending rather than being annoyed by his behaviour and understanding his situation is what makes my heart warm.”

“WFH:- Work From Highway,” a fourth individual said, while another added, “This shows the dedicated for Bike Ride not work. All the best for ur appraisal Rider.” Yet another user suggested, “Please send this to his manager and get ‘Spot Award’.”

 

