Social media stars who ruled the Indian cyberspace in 2018

In 2018, many unknown faces became stars on cyberspace and others saw their fame grow thanks to social media. There were some like Priya Prakash Varrier, who captured hearts with a wink, while a seasoned politician like Rahul Gandhi upped his social media game in time for a national election.

Advertising

Here’s are the people and social media phenomena who trended this year and caught our eye:

Diet Sabya

An anonymous Instagram account has turned into a nightmare for fashion copycats, not sparing Bollywood actors or leading fashion designers and stylists. In less than a year (the handle made its debut in March) its follower count has seen a steady growth as it stuck to its policy of calling out the who’s who of the entertainment and fashion world with hashtags like #copy and #GutsOnToast. Highlighting blatant plagiarism in haute couture to designs of photoshoots for magazines — this handle has been winning people over with its sassy posts, and awarding ‘toothpicks’ at offenders one post at a time.

Netflix India

The streaming service has been in India since 2016, but it made a major push this year with original content for viewers here. But Netflix also got a lot of likes and shares for their quirky posts on Instagram and Twitter. There were posts peppered with desi tadka and puns, memes from their hit Indian shows and videos declaring their undying love for Radhika Apte. A willingness to laugh at themselves made them an instant hit on social media. The Indian unit of the global media giant inspired other brands, and even some police forces.

Advertising

Anushka Sharma

The actor remains one of the leading stars of the Hindi film industry, but also was the subject of one of the most popular memes of the year. A scene from her film Sui Dhaaga spawned memes by the hundreds. From being morphed into the Mona Lisa painting to games, the Bollywood star was ok with accepting the title of ‘Memes Ki Rani’ (Queen of memes).

A video of her berating a man for throwing garbage on the road from his car, was also proudly shared by her husband Virat Kohli, and earned her praise. The man and his family weren’t too happy though.

Deepika Padukone

Her film Padmaavat trended at the beginning of the year and then she featured on the Time magazine’s 100 most influential people list. Her fashion choices at the Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival also kept her trending. To close out the year, she trended when she tied the knot with long-time beau Ranveer Singh in Italy in November.

Priya Prakash Varrier

With just one wink in the song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’, the teen featured in international headlines in February. The upcoming star from Thrissur featured in ad campaigns, modelling events, YouTube mashups, memes, an Amul ad and even on messages used by police force. Her name a trending search on Google and even went onto beat Zuckerburg on Instagram. The film, though, still hasn’t seen the light of day.

Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president had something to cheer about by the end of the year, with his party winning three state polls. His social media presence also grew considerably during the year, with Gandhi taking charge of his Twitter handle and his tweets becoming way more acerbic and pointed. He also took Instagram by storm, posting many pictures exclusively on the medium.

From posing with Narendra Modi’s lookalike on the campaign trail and hugging the Prime Minister in Parliament, to witty one-liners announcing the newly-elected CMs of three states, Gandhi grabbed eyeballs through the year. His photos from Germany, were even retweeted by the BJP, though it wasn’t to praise him, and critics used #AccordingtoRahulGandhi to inspire memes after the Congress president’s gaffe about Coca-Cola.

Sunil Chhetri

The football captain’s heartfelt tweet urging people to come to watch India play Kenya didn’t just become one of the most retweeted tweets of the year, it also filled up a football stadium in Mumbai. The video accompanying the tweet was viewed over 1 million times. With hashtags like #IndianFootball, #BackTheBlues and #Chhetri100 (to mark his 100th game for India) Chhetri was the most visible Indian footballer on social media.

Virat Kohli’s parody account

Just a month since it was started in November, the Twitter account seems to get laughs with the same frequency as the Indian captain gets centuries. The account gained traction after Kohli’s statement that “people who do not like Indian batsmen should leave the country”, earned him plenty of brickbats.

Tej Pratap Yadav

Former Bihar minister and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, Tej Pratap kept popping up on people’s timelines with pictures and videos of him posing as Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, work-out videos and an epic cycling fail. His marriage, subsequent calling off, and his withdrawal of divorce petition also made national headlines and trended. And to top it all, he announced his debut in films with some posters. All of this, ensured he was the subject of online discussions for most of the year.

‘Dancing Uncle’ and ‘Chai Pi Lo’ woman

Two people became among the best-recognised faces of 2018 thanks to their videos on social media. Somvati Mahawar, a vlogger, took the internet by storm with her videos asking people to join her in sipping a cup of tea. Her catchphrase ‘Hello friends, chai pi lo!’ became the subject of video mashups and memes, and no one can still quite explain why it went viral.

Advertising

And then there was ‘Dancing Uncle’ Sanjeev Shrivastava, whose emulation of Govinda’s dance steps at a function earned him national fame. Since May, every video he’s done has been widely shared, Shrivastava appeared on television shows, danced with his idol Govinda, and was even appointed as the brand ambassador of his hometown’s civic body in Madhya Pradesh. “I feel as if God or angel came into my bedroom one night and moved their magic wand over me,” he told indianexpress.com.