Social media posts from across India show long queues outside liquor shops after they reopen

People queuing outside an alcohol store in Pune before it opens. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) People queuing outside an alcohol store in Pune before it opens. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

After staying shut for the 40-day lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, alcohol shops across states that met the government’s conditions began opening their shutters Monday. On social media, people from across the country shared photos and videos of the long queues that were visible outside these stores, not always with adequate physical distancing.

As this Explained piece pointed out, the sale of liquor is part of the overall opening of economic activity that the government is attempting in the third phase of the lockdown, and is expected to earn states much-needed revenue.

After select stores opened across states, videos and photos emerged of the long queues outside them:

This takes the cake 😂😂 Breaking coconut in front of Liquor Shop 😂😂 #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/6uJ6E4fTEL — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 4, 2020

Line at wine shop in Chembur, right in the middle of the red zone. pic.twitter.com/HmZUyhUNfh — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) May 4, 2020

Just 15 mins after the model shops opened…

queues remind me of #demonetisation phase but the only difference is that this time people are doing it with joy#Lockdown #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/2lRn1EDWJG — Akshat Khanna (@AkshatKhanna24) May 4, 2020

In aundh, Pune. The craziness is at it’s best! #LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/WhbwsT241W — The Blogger Buddy (@beingDJ) May 4, 2020

Long lines , as a liquor shop opens up in Lucknow after over a month . The @UPGovt has allowed liquor shops to open across state . Excise is UP’s biggest revenue generator after GST and April collecfions for obvious reasons have been dismal … pic.twitter.com/qQ7fbew4cc — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) May 4, 2020

And there were plenty of reactions to the queues as well:

When cops caught peole looking for liquor shops in Red Zones☹️#LiquorShops pic.twitter.com/GwnW4tkZzJ — Sachin Singh (@Sachin_anshu06) May 4, 2020

Barring containment zones, where there are strict perimeter control and almost total ban on public movement except for emergencies, liquor stores will open in every state that permits them. If states feel they do not want to open liquor stores, they can ignore the national guidelines in this matter.

