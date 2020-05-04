Follow Us:
Monday, May 04, 2020
Social media posts from across India show long queues outside liquor shops after they reopen

As standalone liquor shops across states were permitted to open, users across states shared photos and videos of queues outside stores. People also shared reactions and memes to the long queues.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 4, 2020 1:20:07 pm
Queue in front of closed alcohol store in Pune People queuing outside an alcohol store in Pune before it opens. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

After staying shut for the 40-day lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, alcohol shops across states that met the government’s conditions began opening their shutters Monday. On social media, people from across the country shared photos and videos of the long queues that were visible outside these stores, not always with adequate physical distancing.

As this Explained piece pointed out, the sale of liquor is part of the overall opening of economic activity that the government is attempting in the third phase of the lockdown, and is expected to earn states much-needed revenue.

After select stores opened across states, videos and photos emerged of the long queues outside them:

And there were plenty of reactions to the queues as well:

Barring containment zones, where there are strict perimeter control and almost total ban on public movement except for emergencies, liquor stores will open in every state that permits them. If states feel they do not want to open liquor stores, they can ignore the national guidelines in this matter.

