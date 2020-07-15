scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19

‘Ye Virus Kya Karvata Hai’: Video of actors wearing masks in TV show triggers meme fest

Even though the clip has triggered a meme fest on social media, most TV channels have asked producers to smartly weave COVID-19 precautions in their story lines in order to spread awareness on the contagion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 15, 2020 8:29:53 pm
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai, yeh hai chahatein, shakti, actors face shield, actors masks, actors in masks A video of actors wearing masks during the show has left netizens amused.

With shooting of TV serials resuming following a long halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown, a particular episode from the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘ has drawn the attention of netizens. In the viral video clip, the characters were seen wearing face marks and shields on the show.

“Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays,” wrote a user while sharing the clip from the show featuring two characters Naira and Sita Chaudhary played by Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal, interacting with one another while wearing masks.

Watch the video here:

Even though the clip has triggered a meme fest on social media, most TV channels have asked producers to smartly weave COVID-19 precautions in their story lines in order to spread awareness on the contagion.

