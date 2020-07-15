‘Ye Virus Kya Karvata Hai’: Video of actors wearing masks in TV show triggers meme fest

A video of actors wearing masks during the show has left netizens amused. A video of actors wearing masks during the show has left netizens amused.

With shooting of TV serials resuming following a long halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown, a particular episode from the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘ has drawn the attention of netizens. In the viral video clip, the characters were seen wearing face marks and shields on the show.

“Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays,” wrote a user while sharing the clip from the show featuring two characters Naira and Sita Chaudhary played by Shivangi Joshi and Alka Kaushal, interacting with one another while wearing masks.

Watch the video here:

Is this what Star Plus are doing nowadays 😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l67FcWR5wm — olishaan (@olishaan) July 13, 2020

Even though the clip has triggered a meme fest on social media, most TV channels have asked producers to smartly weave COVID-19 precautions in their story lines in order to spread awareness on the contagion.

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Scientists are still figuring out the answer to this question. pic.twitter.com/lZFJRfC6Y0 — PUNNY (@Chinmoyee07) July 14, 2020

even covid-19 couldn’t end ye rishta kya kehlata hai hmm🤔 https://t.co/1qjISok3Ll — ❌ (@abnitohkabfir) July 14, 2020

Loool can’t tell if they’re doing that for the plot or for actual hygiene https://t.co/a0CEJxvdJi — fabiha (@fabixjan) July 15, 2020

the mask removal is so damn dramatic 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1J6JzLNTPs — Meenz (@RedDaughterKara) July 15, 2020

That’s what I call adapting 😂 https://t.co/mybF8gGABZ — Manmeet (@mermzy99) July 15, 2020

Thats a bling mask! Auntie still has that face of “I am going kill her” on her. Indian dramas, never change. https://t.co/pJs8hHmWHX — Shelina (@shelo9) July 15, 2020

