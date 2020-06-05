Watch the hilarious turn of events after woman encounters snake while vlogging

Video shows the woman running with the camera and calling for help as she encountered the snake. Video shows the woman running with the camera and calling for help as she encountered the snake.

A woman who was doing a vlog on a salamander sitting on the boundary wall of a house when she suddenly encountered a snake and ran off screaming. The video is being widely shared on social media.

The undated video from Kerala has the woman explaining the characteristics of a salamander in Malayalam, while it was sitting on a wall when a snake attacks it.

“Ammachi, ammachi! Paamb! (mother! mother! snake!),” the woman shouts while running off.

With the camera still recording, another woman can be heard calming her by saying that it is a rat snake, which poses no danger to humans.

Watch the video here:

Rat snakes are non-venomous reptiles that primarily feeds on rodents and small birds. Salamanders are amphibians that resemble lizards and are predators that feed on other smaller insects.

