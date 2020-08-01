scorecardresearch
UP man wakes up finding cobra inside his jeans, stands at a spot for 7 hours for safety

The man managed to stay at the same spot without moving to ensure that the snake did not bite him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 1, 2020 9:58:44 pm
In a frightening incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh woke up to a rude shock when he found out that a cobra slithered its way into his jeans while he was sleeping.

In a video that is now doing the rounds on social media, Lovekesh Kumar can be seen holding a pole and standing before the snake was removed, after seven long hours.

According to local reports, the incident happened in Sikandarpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur where Kumar and other labourers were installing electricity poles and wires.

After realising that the snake has entered his pants, Kumar managed to stay at the same spot without moving to ensure that the snake did not bite him.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the news broke out, locals managed to call the village authorities, policemen and a snake catcher. Subsequently, the snake catcher cut opened his pants to take out the snake carefully.

Many who came across the video lauded the man for his bravery. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

