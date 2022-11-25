‘He got no legs’: Snake slithers away with slipper, IFS officer wonders why. Watch video

Unusual activities of wild animals are always a big hit on social media, leaving netizens in awe and wonder. While spotting a snake outdoors can send shivers down the spine of many, one such reptile’s antics left women in the area laughing out loud. Instead of catching prey, the snake grabbed a rubber slipper and slithered away with it, holding its head high.

The clip featuring the snake’s unusual act was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The short clip shows the snake slithering forward and grabbing a slipper near the bushes. It grabs the red slipper in its mouth and is seen making a hasty exit with its head raised up. Meanwhile, women in the background are heard laughing out loud and expressing shock over the reptile’s actions.

Poking fun at the snake, Kaswan tweeted, “I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location.” Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 1,30,000 views on Twitter.

I wonder what this snake will do with that chappal. He got no legs. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/9oMzgzvUZd — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2022

While some users came up with assumptions about the snake’s action, several others came up with funny reactions. A user commented, “I guess bcoz of the taste or smell of rubber slipper, I have seen if few times. Might be it feels it was his prey!” Another user wrote, “Cinderella – The Serpentine Edition.” A third user commented, “It looks like he’s building something of his own, maybe a fort he looks very pleased with himself, dancing off like that, head way up in the air, practically prancing which that is very hard to do with no legs prancing.”

Kaswan, who often leaves netizens intrigued with amazing wildlife content, once left users guessing the species of a snake after he shared its photo on Twitter. As he revealed the name in subsequent tweets, he noted that the particular snake species built nests and do not like human presence.