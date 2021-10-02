Harleen Deol dedicates Rafi song to Smriti Mandhana after her ton, latter’s response wins internet

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink ball Test while playing against Australia on Friday. As fans cheered for her terrific innings, it was her colleague Harleen Kaur Deol’s reaction, dedicating a classic Hindi song to her, that stole the show online.

Mandhana earned plaudits online when she played a 127-run knock against the host. The 25-year-old, who was 80 not out overnight, maintained her composure to reach the milestone on Day Two in Carrara, Queensland.

As her team on and off the field showered praise, Deol took to Twitter and shared a photo of Mandhana – showing her tousled hair – when she raised her bat to celebrate the ton, with the caption: “Alexa please play: ‘Oh haseena zulfo vali!!!’”

Soon after Deol’s reference to the iconic Mohammad Rafi song, Mandhana posted a sassy reply. Playing along, she too invoked Alexa, asking the AI device to put her teammate “on mute”.

Netizens simply loved the friendly banter between the two cricketers, even as some kind souls paid heed to Deol’s request and added music to Mandhana’s images. “Serenading you with this song right away, queen!” Amazon Alexa, India too chimed in.

