scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 02, 2021
MUST READ

Harleen Deol dedicates Rafi song to Smriti Mandhana after her ton, latter’s response wins internet

Harleen Deol shared a photo of Smriti Mandhana, showing her tousled hair, with the caption: “Alexa please play: ‘Oh haseena zulfo vali!!!’”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 2, 2021 4:37:05 pm
Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Smriti Mandhana centuary, Smriti Mandhana test centuary, alexa play a song trend, Smriti Mandhana harleen banter, sports news, cricket newsThe sweet banter between the two crickters left netizens in splits.

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink ball Test while playing against Australia on Friday. As fans cheered for her terrific innings, it was her colleague Harleen Kaur Deol’s reaction, dedicating a classic Hindi song to her, that stole the show online.

Mandhana earned plaudits online when she played a 127-run knock against the host. The 25-year-old, who was 80 not out overnight, maintained her composure to reach the milestone on Day Two in Carrara, Queensland.

ALSO READ |Fan’s quirky reply to Harleen Deol’s epic catch with Bobby Deol film reference leaves netizens in splits

As her team on and off the field showered praise, Deol took to Twitter and shared a photo of Mandhana – showing her tousled hair – when she raised her bat to celebrate the ton, with the caption: “Alexa please play: ‘Oh haseena zulfo vali!!!’”

Soon after Deol’s reference to the iconic Mohammad Rafi song, Mandhana posted a sassy reply. Playing along, she too invoked Alexa, asking the AI device to put her teammate “on mute”.

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens simply loved the friendly banter between the two cricketers, even as some kind souls paid heed to Deol’s request and added music to Mandhana’s images. “Serenading you with this song right away, queen!” Amazon Alexa, India too chimed in.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 02: Latest News

Advertisement