scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 03, 2021
MUST READ

Smriti Irani’s post on Chandni Chowk leaves netizens nostalgic

Situated in the heart of old Delhi, Chandni Chowk is among the most popular places in the national capital known for its versatile markets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 3, 2021 6:06:40 pm
Smriti Irani Chandni Chowk viral picture, Smriti Irani chandini chowk lanes food viral pic, Smriti Irani, trending, indian express, indian express newsSmriti Irani's post instantly garnered over 11,000 likes on Facebook and triggered a plethora of reactions online.

The ongoing pandemic has disrupted the lives of people around the world, robbing markets of their bustle and life.  However, when Smriti Irani, minister for Women and Child Development, posted a picture of Chandni Chowk on her social media account, it left desi netizens nostalgic.

Taking to Facebook and Instagram, Irani shared a picture of herself walking the lanes of Chandni Chowk along with a caption that translates to, “You have done me many favours, Delhi.”

Situated in the heart of old Delhi, Chandni Chowk is among the most popular places in the national capital, known for its versatile markets catering to every possible need, from shops selling jewellery, clothing, paper, wood, stationary to varieties of traditional street food, Indian sweets to more.

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Irani’s post, which instantly garnered over 11,000 likes on Facebook and 31,000 on Instagram, triggered a plethora of reactions online with many confessing to missing the hustle bustle of the busy shopping area.

ALSO READ |Viral photo of idli with ice-cream stick leaves foodies divided online

Others commented on craving the popular street food of old Delhi. “Hai I also wanna go…shiv ki khurchan, bedmi aloo,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 03: Latest News

Advertisement