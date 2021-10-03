Smriti Irani’s post on Chandni Chowk leaves netizens nostalgic

The ongoing pandemic has disrupted the lives of people around the world, robbing markets of their bustle and life. However, when Smriti Irani, minister for Women and Child Development, posted a picture of Chandni Chowk on her social media account, it left desi netizens nostalgic.

Taking to Facebook and Instagram, Irani shared a picture of herself walking the lanes of Chandni Chowk along with a caption that translates to, “You have done me many favours, Delhi.”

Situated in the heart of old Delhi, Chandni Chowk is among the most popular places in the national capital, known for its versatile markets catering to every possible need, from shops selling jewellery, clothing, paper, wood, stationary to varieties of traditional street food, Indian sweets to more.

Irani’s post, which instantly garnered over 11,000 likes on Facebook and 31,000 on Instagram, triggered a plethora of reactions online with many confessing to missing the hustle bustle of the busy shopping area.

ALSO READ | Viral photo of idli with ice-cream stick leaves foodies divided online

Others commented on craving the popular street food of old Delhi. “Hai I also wanna go…shiv ki khurchan, bedmi aloo,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.