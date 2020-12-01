scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Smriti Irani’s Instagram post that features picture of her as a child gets many comments

Smriti Irani, who is known for often poking fun at herself on Instagram, shared a split photo of her as a child and as an MP.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2020 1:42:30 pm
smriti irani, smriti irani memes, smriti irani funny posts, smriti irani throwback funny post, smriti irani sarcastic posts, viral news, indian expressSmriti Irani's throwback post has netizens in splits.

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s latest Instagram post – that features a picture of her as a child and a recent one of her in Parliament – highlights how little has changed over the years.

Irani, who is known for often poking fun at herself on Instagram, shared a split photo of her as a child and as an MP in which she seems to have the same expression. The post also featured a line from the TV show ‘Kyuni Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in which the minister spoke about how she looked when she was angry.

“#taazatuesdays ke shubh avsar par (on the happy occasion of) introducing #the Don’t Angry Me Look …. rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye… haav bhaav nahi badalte (even though nature of relationships can change nature of expressions doesn’t),” Irani wrote.

The post saw many praise the minister for her sense of humour.

Recently, Irani had shared a photo after testing positive for Covid-19, that had also prompted a lot of reactions.

