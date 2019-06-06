Smriti Irani wins the Internet again using meme to poke fun at self

Union Minister Smriti Irani has once again impressed her social media followers with her then-and-now pictures. Using a popular hashtag #thoughtfulthursday, the Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles posted two pictures along with BJP MP Darshana Jardosh with the caption: “Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte when #thoughtfulthursday ‘weighs’ on you.”

While the first pic features a young Irani in conversation with Jardosh, the second one is a more recent one that was shared by Jardosh earlier the month of March. Irani’s post is an extension to a popular social media fad, where people were sharing various instances of the ‘expectation vs reality’ meme.

It did not take long for Irani’s post to go viral, with many lauding the politician for her wit. “You are amazing!! Your ability to laugh at yourself is truly special and makes me admire you even more,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.