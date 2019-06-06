Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
0/0 (0.0)
West Indies
vs
288 (49.0)
Australia
Full Scorecard Commentary
Smriti Irani wins the Internet again using meme to poke fun at selfhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/smriti-irani-wins-the-internet-again-using-meme-poking-fun-at-self-5768342/

Smriti Irani wins the Internet again using meme to poke fun at self

With over 5 lakh followers, it did not take long for Irani's post to go viral, with many lauding the politician for her wit. "You are amazing!! Your ability to laugh at yourself is truly special and makes me admire you even more," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

smriti irani, Smriti Irani pics, Smriti Irani instagram, Smriti Irani witty tweets, Kya Se Kya Ho Gaye, smriti irani meme, game of thrones, game of thrones smriti irani, trending, indian express, indian express news
With over 5 lakh followers, it did not take long for Irani’s post to go viral, with many lauding the politician for her wit.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has once again impressed her social media followers with her then-and-now pictures. Using a popular hashtag #thoughtfulthursday, the Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles posted two pictures along with BJP MP Darshana Jardosh with the caption: “Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte when #thoughtfulthursday ‘weighs’ on you.”

ALSO READ | ‘It was just a selfie’: Netizens call out Haryana CM for Manohar Lal Khattar for pushing his supporter

While the first pic features a young Irani in conversation with Jardosh, the second one is a more recent one that was shared by Jardosh earlier the month of March. Irani’s post is an extension to a popular social media fad, where people were sharing various instances of the ‘expectation vs reality’ meme.

It did not take long for Irani’s post to go viral, with many lauding the politician for her wit. “You are amazing!! Your ability to laugh at yourself is truly special and makes me admire you even more,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Burn’: ICC’s reply to Michael Vaughan’s tweet on Virat Kohli portrait steals the show online
2 ‘It was just a selfie’: Netizens call out Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar for pushing his supporter
3 Indian fans support AB de Villiers as report claims SA cricket board turned down his World Cup offer