scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Watch: Smriti Irani travels to work on a scooter

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani was joined on a scooter by Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar, holding a National Flag.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 3:53:58 pm
Smriti Irani, Bharati Pravin Pawar, Smriti Irani and Bharati Pravin Pawar scooter, Smriti Irani rides scooter to work, Smriti Irani Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Indian ExpressThe ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign aims to inspire the citizens to display the Tricolour in their homes and businesses to mark the 75th Independence Day.

Ministers are known to travel in the comfort of government vehicles and fancy cars, but Smriti Irani hit the headlines after she took an unusual mode of transport to go to work Wednesday, much to the surprise of many.

And the video of Irani in saree riding a scooter with minister Bharati Pravin Pawar on pillion, holding a National Flag became an instant hit.

ALSO READ |Netizens cheer as Assam man buys scooter with a sack full of savings in coins

The Minister of Women and Child Development shared a video on her Instagram that showed her riding a scooter while being accompanied by Bharati Pravin Pawar, who is serving as the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. At the back of the scooter, two tricolour flags were put up, as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement launched by PM Narendra Modi on July 31.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

While tweeting this video, Irani wrote, “Dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai, MoS Health to office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra … She also used hashtags #wednesdayvibes #harghartiranga.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

Through the hashtags, Irani alluded to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which aims to inspire the citizens to display the Tricolour in their homes and businesses to mark the 75th Independence Day.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:53:58 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Ahead of chairman elections in urban bodies, MP BJP grapples with a Congr...
Ahead of chairman elections in urban bodies, MP BJP grapples with a Congr...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
PV Sindhu enters Singles round of 16, Hima Das in 200m Semis
CWG Day 7 LIVE

PV Sindhu enters Singles round of 16, Hima Das in 200m Semis

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Sarma

Ahead of chairman polls in urban bodies, MP BJP grapples with a Congress problem: Factionalism

Ahead of chairman polls in urban bodies, MP BJP grapples with a Congress problem: Factionalism

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks
Explained

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Who failed West Bengal's students?
Opinion

Who failed West Bengal's students?

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement