Watch: Smriti Irani travels to work on a scooter

Ministers are known to travel in the comfort of government vehicles and fancy cars, but Smriti Irani hit the headlines after she took an unusual mode of transport to go to work Wednesday, much to the surprise of many.

And the video of Irani in saree riding a scooter with minister Bharati Pravin Pawar on pillion, holding a National Flag became an instant hit.

The Minister of Women and Child Development shared a video on her Instagram that showed her riding a scooter while being accompanied by Bharati Pravin Pawar, who is serving as the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. At the back of the scooter, two tricolour flags were put up, as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement launched by PM Narendra Modi on July 31.

While tweeting this video, Irani wrote, “Dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai, MoS Health to office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra … She also used hashtags #wednesdayvibes #harghartiranga.”

Through the hashtags, Irani alluded to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which aims to inspire the citizens to display the Tricolour in their homes and businesses to mark the 75th Independence Day.