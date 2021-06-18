Smriti Irani posts video of Steffi Graf marriage proposal at Wimbledon, with her own twist

The video from the 90s is going viral once again.

Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for her love for memes and sharing hilarious videos online. And, she rarely misses an opportunity to remind her followers of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. This time, she shared a video featuring tennis legend Steffi Graf, leaving netizens in splits.

Sharing a video from the 90s of Graf being proposed to on court by a spectator, the actor-turned-politician wrote: “Kyunki Bahu Bhi Kabhi Tennis Fan Thi“.

The video captured the hilarious moment when a fan screamed from the stands asking the 22 Grand Slam singles titles winner if she would marry him, while the latter was preparing to serve.

Those in the stands broke into laughter and the former World No 1 and her Wimbledon opponent too were seen smiling. However, it was her sassy reply that etched a special memory in everyone’s hearts. “How much money do you have?” Steffi asked him.

The original video was shared by Wimbledon to mark the 52nd birthday of the former German tennis player. The iconic moment took place on court during a match between Steffi Graf and Japanese player Kimiko Date.

The original video had gone viral again earlier this week with over seven million views on Instagram and another two million on Facebook. As Irani shared the video, it once again caught the attention of netizens, with several falling in love with the iconic female athlete’s response. “Iconic and legend for a reason,” remarked one, while another wrote: “Wish we could see the fan’s reaction to her response”.