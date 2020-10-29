Smriti Irani’s Instagram post after testing COVID-19 positive has people praising her spirit

Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Source: PTI/ File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani announced Wednesday that she had tested positive for Covid-19, but an Instagram post following the diagnosis saw many lauding her spirit.

The minister for Women and Child Development, who is known for her candid posts on Instagram, shared a meme after testing positive for the virus.

“I’m so offended when my body decides to be sick. Like I gave you a vegetable last week. How dare you?” said the text in the meme.

“Just when I started having my veggies… have #covid will fight back,” she wrote in the caption.

“It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple – I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Irani wrote on Twitter.

There were plenty of reactions to her post on Instagram.

“Take full care… it’s not easy but positivity and rest will help along with your doctor’s advice,” one commented in post. Here are some of the other reactions.

Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Shripad Yesso Naik, Nitin Gadkari, Prahlad Singh Patel and Ramdas Athawale are among the other ministers in the central government who were infected by the virus.

