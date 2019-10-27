Toggle Menu
‘Struggle is real’: Smriti Irani shares hilarious meme on Diwali mithai and people couldn’t agree morehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/smriti-irani-shares-hilarious-meme-on-eating-diwali-mithai-and-people-couldnt-agree-more-6090090/

‘Struggle is real’: Smriti Irani shares hilarious meme on Diwali mithai and people couldn’t agree more

As people too watched their rising calorie-count closely but failed to resist enjoying the yummy treats, many said they completely understood as they are all in the same ship.

smriti irani, diwali, diwali sweets, diwali diet cheating, smriti irani diwali memes, diwali funny memes, viral news, indian express
It’s not easy to count your calories and enjoy Diwali special food at the same time.

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Instagram meme highlighting her struggle to balance her diet and the temptation to gorge on Diwali sweets has left netizens in splits.

She shared a clip from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster film Baazigar in which comedian Jhonny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo break into a nervous laugh looking at each other.

The actor-turned-politician captioned the post: “The struggle is Real (crying emoji) me and my Diwali Mithai.”

View this post on Instagram

#The struggle is Real 😭me and my Diwali Mithai 😂❤

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

The minister had previously shared a series of Instagram stories featuring various popular desi desserts and why people enjoy it.

With Dusheera and Diwali festivals falling in the same month, several calorie-conscious netizens also seem to be on an extended cheat-day as they said they could relate with Irani’s struggle.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android