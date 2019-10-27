‘Struggle is real’: Smriti Irani shares hilarious meme on Diwali mithai and people couldn’t agree more

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Instagram meme highlighting her struggle to balance her diet and the temptation to gorge on Diwali sweets has left netizens in splits.

Advertising

She shared a clip from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster film Baazigar in which comedian Jhonny Lever and Dinesh Hingoo break into a nervous laugh looking at each other.

The actor-turned-politician captioned the post: “The struggle is Real (crying emoji) me and my Diwali Mithai.”

The minister had previously shared a series of Instagram stories featuring various popular desi desserts and why people enjoy it.

With Dusheera and Diwali festivals falling in the same month, several calorie-conscious netizens also seem to be on an extended cheat-day as they said they could relate with Irani’s struggle.