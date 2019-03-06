Smriti Irani shares #WednesdayWisdom meme inspired by IAF pilot Abhinandan

Days after Pakistan released Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a meme inspired by the pilot along with the hashtag #WednesdayWisdom.

Varthaman was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army after his plane was shot down while he was foiling the PAF’s intrusion in the Indian airspace. Soon after, a video of Varthaman emerged on social media, where he could be seen being interrogated by the Pakistan Army. However, throughout the viral clip, the Air Force pilot remains clam and can be heard saying, “I am sorry, I am not supposed to tell you this,” whenever asked to give out sensitive details.

Using the same line, which has also gone viral and is being used by many to applaud the pilot, Irani posted a meme featuring two men — Abhinandan and Pakistan — who are trying to cheat during an exam.

It did not take long for the post to go viral with many praising Varthaman for his bravery. However, while some felt the post was “thought-provoking” others were not amused by it.