Smriti Irani hilarious post on Shah Rukh Khan leaves Netizens LOL-ing

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has taken a hilarious jibe at actor Shah Rukh Khan on social m. Sharing a photo on her Instagram account of her husband Zubin Irani and the Zero actor, she captioned it as, “And, they say only women gossip.” The photo probably was taken at the recent Akash Ambani-Sholka Mehta engagement, looking at SRK’s outfit.

Irani’s husband and Khan are friends for many years and he was even responsible for naming his elder daughter as Shanelle.

The funny caption garnered a lot of attention online and people lauded the minister for her sense of humour. Many echoed her thoughts and said, “men often gossip more than women”.

Irani’s Instagram account is often a treat to many users as she keeps sharing memes and jokes. Remember the time when she hilarious trolled Fame of Thrones for Jon Snow’s ‘back-from-the-dead’ referring to Mihir’s comeback in Kyunkii…Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? or the time when she poked fun at herself eating samosa after doing exercise on Yoga Day? Not to forget how she recently showed what it means to be a true Avengers fan by waiting for the post-credit scene.

