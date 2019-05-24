Smriti Irani celebrates election victory with ‘perfect’ Game of Thrones meme

Toggle Menu
Smriti Irani, who is known for her memes on Instagram, went on the app to celebrate her victory in Amethi and shared a Game of Thrones-inspired meme that aptly captured the mood.

Smriti Irani is an avid Game of Thrones fan and couldn’t stop celebrating her election victory with a meme inspired by the show.

As BJP swept to victory in the Lok Sabha elections, one particular win in Uttar Pradesh got everyone talking. BJP candidate Smriti Irani defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his home turf of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, an event that created a huge buzz online and kicked off a hilarious meme fest. The former actor-turned-Union Minister also couldn’t stop herself sharing a meme to mark her victory, and people loved it.

Irani, who is known for her meme-game on Instagram, also went on the app to celebrate her victory and shared a Game of Thrones-inspired meme that aptly captured the mood. Summing up her success with a quote from HBO’s hit series, Irani posted a photo that simply said, “The North Remembers”.

With early trends indicating that Gandhi was trailing Irani, many shared GOT-inspired memes online comparing her to Arya Stark and KingSlayer. Many dubbed Irani the “Queen in the North” and drew parallels between her and Sansa Stark.

Irani is an avid Game of Thrones fan and on various occasions has used references to the show, and one of her most appreciated memes was when she compared Mihir Virani’s return from the dead on the serial Kyunki Saas bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with that of Jon Snow.

Gandhi conceded defeat in Amethi during a press conference on Thursday and congratulated her on winning after a bitter campaign. The BJP leader defeated the Congress chief winning 468514 votes.

