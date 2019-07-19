Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor had an epic chat on FaceApp challenge and it left all ROFL-ing

The #FaceAppChallenge has taken social media by storm. Latest to join the fad is Union Minister Smriti Irani, who shared a throwback picture of her from her stint in the television industry. Posting the picture on Instagram, Irani thanked her friend and producer Ekta Kapoor for making her look old, way before the viral FaceApp came into existence.

The actor-turned-politician posted the image from her cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. “#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge #tbt,” The Minister for Women and Child Development wrote online.

Quite naturally, her post left fans in stitches and even Kapoor couldn’t stop laughing. Replying to her sassy post, the producer wrote: “….and u do it like a boss!!! It was d third leap na 😄😄😄😄😄”.

But it wasn’t just the photo that left everyone in splits online, but their conversation. In reply to her comment, Irani confessed that there were so many leaps that she doesn’t exactly remember the episode. To which, Kapoor added, “hahhahahhahah i made u do at least 7 n every time it rated 🤩😂”.

The hilarious conversation is winning hearts online, while many are praising Irani for her witty and punny posts.

After Game of Thrones brought back Jon Snow from the dead, Irani had drawn similarities with Mihir Virani, the character in one the serials, which was also brought back from the dead.