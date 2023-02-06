Passenger tweets about smoker on train, netizens unhappy with railways’ response

Smoking or drinking inside trains or on railway premises is prohibited under Section 167 of the Railways Act. However, despite the law, some people still light a cigarette when they travel by train.

On Sunday, Twitter user Manish Jain (@jainmanish0906) posted a photo and a video of a person lighting a cigarette inside a train. Sharing details of the train, seat number and coach, Jain tagged the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and the Ministry of Railways, and wrote that the person smoking the cigarette abused those who asked him not to smoke in front of senior citizens and children.

@IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia Passengers Lighting Cigarettes in front of Kids & Senior Citizen and abusing when all are stopping them., Train No 14322 Coach S-5 Seat Number’s 39-40.

Please take action as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/kxQJUDc72T — Manish Jain (@jainmanish0906) February 5, 2023

In response, Railway Sewa, the official Twitter account meant to extend support to rail passengers, wrote, “Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal. – RPF India”.

A RPF personal has came to Bandikui Station and warned the Passengers for not smoking the cigarettes in train — Manish Jain (@jainmanish0906) February 5, 2023

Soon after this tweet, Jain posted an update, “A RPF personal has came to Bandikui Station and warned the Passengers for not smoking the cigarettes in train”. This move by the railways, however, did not go too well with netizens who argued that a mere warning is not enough to deter such people.

On March 13, 2021, a coach of the New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Special caught fire. No one was injured in the accident, but a probe into the accident found that the fire may have been caused by cigarette butts thrown in train toilets by passengers who sneakily puff away in washrooms. The accident prompted many to request stricter action against

smokers on trains.