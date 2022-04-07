Here is how a smart UPSC aspirant prepares according to IAS officer Jitin Yadav

Aspirants of the Civil Service Examination (CSE) toil hard to ace one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Those who clear prelims leave no stone unturned to pass the Mains exam and interview or the personality test. While a plethora of content is available on the net for the exam held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Jitin Yadav, an IAS officer, has come up with an interesting idea.

The 2016 batch Indian Administrative Service officer urged aspirants to be aware of the background of the UPSC chairman and members who will be heading interview boards. In a Twitter thread, he also shared details about the UPSC chairman Dr Manoj Soni and eight other members.

A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of #UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards. Here is a thread on brief background of #UPSC Chairman and Members: — Jitin Yadav, IAS (@Jitin_IAS) April 5, 2022

Air Marshal Ajit S Bhonsle(Member)

– spent 39 years in Air Force

– MSc in Defence Studies

– MPhil from National Institute of Defence Studies, Japan

– Forte – Training, Education, Infrastructure development, Cyber Security

Ms. Smita Nagaraj(Member)

– Masters in Political Science, JNU

– PG Diploma in Mass Communication

– IAS 1984 batch, TN cadre

– Served at Ministry of Defence and DOPT

Sri Bharat Bhushan Vyas(Member)

– IAS 1986, J&K

– BSc Botany

– Chief Secretary, J&K

Dr T C A Anant(Member)

– former Chief Statistician of India

– Secretary, MOSPI

– Masters from Delhi School of Economics and served as professor at DSE for >10 years

– PhD from Cornell

Sri Rajiv Nayan Choubey(Member)

– IAS 1981 batch TN cadre

– Served at Dept of Economic Affairs, Devlopment Commisioner (Handlooms) in Ministry of Textiles, DG in Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of P&NG

While CSE 2021 interview is ongoing, the IAS officer’s tweet grabbed attention online. Netizens thanked the officer for sharing the information.”Thank you So Much Sir for giving such precious guidance and information!” commented a user.

During the personality test, the panel asks the candidate about diversified matters from international affairs to political scenarios and personal information. Candidates might encounter tricky or uncomfortable questions as the personality test analyses one’s interpersonal skills, temperament, and confidence to join the public services.