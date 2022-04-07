scorecardresearch
Here is how a smart UPSC aspirant prepares according to IAS officer Jitin Yadav

While CSE 2021 interview is ongoing, the IAS officer's tweet grabbed attention online.

April 7, 2022
UPSC, smart UPSC aspirant, UPSC interview tip, CSE interview tip, how to prepare for UPSC interview, Jitin Yadav, UPSC chairman, board members, indian expressNetizens thanked the officer for sharing the information.

Aspirants of the Civil Service Examination (CSE) toil hard to ace one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Those who clear prelims leave no stone unturned to pass the Mains exam and interview or the personality test. While a plethora of content is available on the net for the exam held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Jitin Yadav, an IAS officer, has come up with an interesting idea.

The 2016 batch Indian Administrative Service officer urged aspirants to be aware of the background of the UPSC chairman and members who will be heading interview boards. In a Twitter thread, he also shared details about the UPSC chairman Dr Manoj Soni and eight other members.

“A smart aspirant not only prepares well for interview but also try to know background of #UPSC Chairman and Members who will be heading interview boards. Here is a thread on brief background of #UPSC Chairman and Members,” he tweeted.

While CSE 2021 interview is ongoing, the IAS officer's tweet grabbed attention online. Netizens thanked the officer for sharing the information."Thank you So Much Sir for giving such precious guidance and information!" commented a user.

During the personality test, the panel asks the candidate about diversified matters from international affairs to political scenarios and personal information. Candidates might encounter tricky or uncomfortable questions as the personality test analyses one’s interpersonal skills, temperament, and confidence to join the public services.

