From ‘smart shirts’ to ‘glow-in-the-dark burgers’, brands celebrate April Fool’s Day

On the occasion of April Fool’s Day, when people indulge in playing pranks on their friends and family, some companies decided to join the bandwagon.

While e-commerce company Snapdeal launched a “Smart Shirt”, which allows users to change the colour of the shirt through a mobile app, McDonald’s India advertised a “glow-in-the-dark” burger, which makes eating easy at night.

If that wasn’t enough, cab aggregator Ola went a step further and tweeted a video of introducing Ola Restrooms that would allow app users to book a restroom as and when required.

On its official website, Snapdeal shared details about colourX, a Silicon Valley start-up focusing on smart wearables that allow users to change the colour of the shirt through a mobile app. The user simply has to install the “Smart Shirt” app and choose the desired colour following which the shirt will automatically change in less than 30 seconds.

“Hey night owls, eating in the dark won’t be a problem anymore! #ComingSoon,” tweeted McDonald’s India’s official twitter handle. It did not take long for netizens to notice the tweet and respond to the prank.

This belongs in a Spielberg movie, with an extraterrestrial flying it. https://t.co/9AeUFcJbh2 — Devarsi Ghosh (@devarsighosh) March 31, 2019

Spongebob’s pretty patties comin true https://t.co/KlUoZ4YOGi — Kevin Morales (@kmguevara75) March 30, 2019

I hope this is the worst April’s fools day joke https://t.co/Ql1OCuemk4 — Yash Bhanage (@yashwecan) March 30, 2019

I assume this is @McDonalds way of finally admitting their meat is radio active 💀 #April https://t.co/s5vhcg6p2x — Ala-Dean Naghmoush (@alasauce) March 30, 2019

No one:

Absolutely no one: https://t.co/bb7XOLhIlp — Raheel Khursheed (@Raheelk) March 30, 2019

“Introducing Ola Restrooms. A place to go, for a generation that’s on the go,” read the tweet as the official Twitter account of the company shared a video introducing the restroom.

Introducing Ola Restrooms. A place to go, for a generation that’s on the go. #OlaRestrooms #NoPressure pic.twitter.com/H7vQh0JktR — Ola (@Olacabs) March 29, 2019

And it did not take long for netizens to respond. Check out some of the reactions to the company’s latest restroom idea.

Haha super innovative idea..#OlaRestrooms hope we dont have to spend time explaining the location 😆😆 — pavan dimri (@pavan_dimri) March 30, 2019

Will there be surge here too? — CS (@chin80) March 30, 2019

April fools is here 😌😉 — ₿ 𝑺𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒏 𝑱𝒂𝒊𝒏 ₿ (@itsSDJ) March 29, 2019

Dudes…Nice try we are not that fool 😀😀😀 Better luck next time 😀 — Sabarish Sanjay (@SabarishSanjay) March 30, 2019