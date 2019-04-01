Toggle Menu
From ‘smart shirts’ to ‘glow-in-the-dark burgers’, brands celebrate April Fool’s Day

April Fool’s Day: While e-commerce company Snapdeal launched a “Smart Shirt”, which allows users to change the colour of the shirt through a mobile app, McDonald's India advertised a "glow-in-the-dark" burger, which makes eating easy at night.

On the occasion of April Fool’s Day, when people indulge in playing pranks on their friends and family, some companies decided to join the bandwagon.

While e-commerce company Snapdeal launched a “Smart Shirt”, which allows users to change the colour of the shirt through a mobile app, McDonald’s India advertised a “glow-in-the-dark” burger, which makes eating easy at night.

If that wasn’t enough, cab aggregator Ola went a step further and tweeted a video of introducing Ola Restrooms that would allow app users to book a restroom as and when required.

On its official website, Snapdeal shared details about colourX, a Silicon Valley start-up focusing on smart wearables that allow users to change the colour of the shirt through a mobile app. The user simply has to install the “Smart Shirt” app and choose the desired colour following which the shirt will automatically change in less than 30 seconds.

“Hey night owls, eating in the dark won’t be a problem anymore! #ComingSoon,” tweeted McDonald’s India’s official twitter handle. It did not take long for netizens to notice the tweet and respond to the prank.

“Introducing Ola Restrooms. A place to go, for a generation that’s on the go,” read the tweet as the official Twitter account of the company shared a video introducing the restroom.

And it did not take long for netizens to respond. Check out some of the reactions to the company’s latest restroom idea.

