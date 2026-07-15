Slovak leader tastes Bihar’s famous Thekua gifted by PM Modi: ‘Reminds me of our biscuits’

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Slovakia in June, one of the gifts he carried was a taste of Bihar. Slovak National Council Chairman Richard Rasi has now shared a video of himself opening the gift—a box of traditional Thekua—and sampling the iconic sweet while reflecting on how food can strengthen cultural ties.

Posting the clip on his official X account, Rasi gave his followers a look inside the intricately crafted wooden box that contained the handmade delicacy. Calling it more than just a diplomatic present, he described it as a thoughtful gesture that carried a piece of India’s culture.

Richard Rasi unboxes PM Modi’s gift

In the video, Rasi carefully opens the decorative wooden box to reveal several pieces of Thekua, a traditional sweet from Bihar. As he admired the delicacy, he said the gift immediately reminded him of traditional Slovak biscuits.

He explained that Prime Minister Modi had brought the cookies from Bihar during his visit and shared their cultural significance. Looking at the beautifully patterned pieces, Rasi remarked that he could almost imagine how they would taste even before taking a bite.

Drawing a comparison between Indian and Slovak culinary traditions, he noted that food often serves as a bridge between cultures, helping people discover common ground despite geographical distances.

Watch the video:

Diplomacy is also about the small gestures that bring people closer. During @narendramodi’s visit to Slovakia, I received traditional Thekua from Bihar and presented him with Slovak spa wafers inscribed in Hindi. Such moments strengthen the ties between our countries. 🇸🇰🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dgBlOlNYMO — Richard Raši (@Richard_Rasi) July 14, 2026

‘Diplomacy is also about small gestures’

Reflecting on the exchange, Rasi said diplomacy extends far beyond formal meetings and official ceremonies. According to him, seemingly simple acts such as sharing traditional food can make international relations more personal and meaningful.

He added that the box of Thekua would remain a lasting reminder of India and highlighted how cultural exchanges help bring countries and people closer together.

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Sharing the video on X, Rasi wrote that diplomacy is also about “small gestures that bring people closer”. He revealed that while Prime Minister Modi gifted him traditional Thekua from Bihar, he presented the Indian leader with Slovak spa wafers carrying Hindi inscriptions in return.

What is Thekua?

Thekua is a popular traditional sweet from Bihar and is especially associated with Chhath Puja. The deep-fried delicacy is prepared using wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, and ghee. It is known for its crisp texture and decorative patterns that are pressed onto the dough before frying.

PM Modi’s Slovakia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Slovakia in June 2026 during his multi-nation European tour. The trip was historically significant as it marked the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993.

During the visit, Modi held talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, education and innovation, while also strengthening the broader partnership between the two countries.