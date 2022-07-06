scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Watch: Bear cubs hitch a ride on mother bear’s back in Nilgiri hills

It appears the sloth bear carried the cubs on its back after sensing the presence of people who were secretly recording them.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 6:01:40 pm
Mother bear carries cubs on back, Nilgiri hills sloth bear, sloth bear caries cubs on back, viral sloth bear video, Indian ExpressIn India, the sloth bears are native to the hills and mountains of the Western Ghats along with states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal.

In a recent video that is widely circulating online, a pair of bear cubs are seen getting on their mother’s back. The bears in the video are sloth bears, which are known for carrying their young offspring on their backs to protect them from predators.

It appears the sloth bear carried the cubs on its back after sensing the presence of people who were secretly recording them.

ALSO READ |Bear and its cubs crash wedding reception in Chhattisgarh. Watch video

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared this video on her Twitter account on Tuesday and wrote, “Bear Cubs hitch a Ride on Mom’s Back in Nilgiris. Most adorable ❤️video- Shared”.

The undated video was shot somewhere in the Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu. In India, sloth bears are native to the hills and mountains of the Western Ghats along with states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

The video soon gathered over 34,000 views and thousands of likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “What a blissful sight 😍”

While most people gushed over the cuteness of the bears, some people pointed out that the frequent encounters between sloth bears and humans in areas such as the Nilgiri hills often resulted in undesirable human-animal conflict. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “Dear Madam, It’s not most adorable.. It is dangerous for the people who are living around it. Huge threat for people working in those tea estates.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement