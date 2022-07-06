Watch: Bear cubs hitch a ride on mother bear’s back in Nilgiri hills

In a recent video that is widely circulating online, a pair of bear cubs are seen getting on their mother’s back. The bears in the video are sloth bears, which are known for carrying their young offspring on their backs to protect them from predators.

It appears the sloth bear carried the cubs on its back after sensing the presence of people who were secretly recording them.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared this video on her Twitter account on Tuesday and wrote, “Bear Cubs hitch a Ride on Mom’s Back in Nilgiris. Most adorable ❤️video- Shared”.

The undated video was shot somewhere in the Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu. In India, sloth bears are native to the hills and mountains of the Western Ghats along with states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.

The video soon gathered over 34,000 views and thousands of likes. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “What a blissful sight 😍”

While most people gushed over the cuteness of the bears, some people pointed out that the frequent encounters between sloth bears and humans in areas such as the Nilgiri hills often resulted in undesirable human-animal conflict. Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “Dear Madam, It’s not most adorable.. It is dangerous for the people who are living around it. Huge threat for people working in those tea estates.”