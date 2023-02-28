‘With swag and style!’: Skateboarder earns plaudits online for ‘smooth’ movement in a busy park

Skateboarding, an action sport, induces an adrenaline rush and adventure enthusiasts love to mount on a skateboard and seem to move with ease. While the sport seems effortless, one needs practice to maintain balance on a skateboard. Astounding stunts performed on skateboards, at times with lightning speed, never fail to impress netizens.

Now, a video showing a man skateboarding in a busy park with ease has gone viral on social media.

What makes this clip special is the playful element in it and how the skateboarder manages to move past several groups of people without bumping into anyone or breaking his flow.

This video was initially posted on TikTok by a person who goes by the username @marvinreeves3. On Monday, a Twitter user named K.A. Holmes (@KimWrites4U) shared this video on Twitter and wrote, “We just different. Everything we do turns into something spectacular. Look how this brother is working that skateboard. He’s doing it smooth, charismatic, with swag and style! This should be a commercial for something one day! #BlackMen #skateboarding #BlackTwitter”.

We just different. Everything we do turns into something spectacular. Look how this brother is working that skateboard. He’s doing it smooth, charismatic, with swag and style! This should be a commercial for something one day!#BlackMen #skateboarding #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/VlU8fApdFQ — K.A. Holmes (@KimWrites4U) February 26, 2023

This tweet soon gathered hundreds of likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “This TikTok video should be in ‘Websters Dictionary’ under SMOOOTH!”. Another person tweeted, “The smoothest footwork on a skateboard I’ve ever seen in my life!”.

Back in 2020, a similar video had gone viral. In the iconic clip, an Idaho native from the US named Nathan Apodaca shared a TikTok video of himself riding a longboard while chugging cranberry juice and vibing to the song “Dreams” sung by Fleetwood Mac. Apodaca’s wholesome video soon became a viral sensation. Mick Fleetwood himself posted a similar video in which he imitated Apodaca’s moves.