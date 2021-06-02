6-year-old girl’s ‘adorable complaint’ to PM Modi on burden of homework gets internet and J&K L-G’s attention

In response to the video, and describing the video as a “very adorable complaint”, the L-G directed the School Education department to come out with a policy in 48 hours to ease the burden of homework on school students.

A six-year-old girl’s video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the burden of homework during online classes has won hearts on the internet. The now-viral video featured the girl appealing to the prime minister to ease the burden of homework on school kids. Viewed over 6 million times, it even caught the attention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, which triggered a policy change to lighten the pressure on school kids in the Union Territory.

“Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is the gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss,” Sinha had tweeted while sharing the video on his Twitter feed.

“Assalamualaikum Modi sahib,” says the girl, at the beginning of the video. She then goes on to complain about her teachers giving her too much homework through Zoom classes. “My classes are from 10 am till 2 pm… This much homework is for students of Class 6, 7, 10. Why are kids given this much homework Modi Sahab?” she further says in the video.

