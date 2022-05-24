scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Six people caught on video riding a scooter in Mumbai; netizens raise concerns

Mumbai Traffic Police’s handle taking cognizance of the matter requested Hora to provide the “exact location details” of the incident and altered their nearest team.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 11:03:51 am
road stunt, two wheeler stunt, scooter overload, 6 people on scooter, mumbai traffic police, traffic rules violation videos, indian expressThe Twitter user said he incident happened near Star Bazaar in Andheri West.

Gone are the days when one could get away with performing a daredevil stunt on the roads. Today, with social media and the active participation of citizens, police forces across the country are able to take quick action against those flouting the rules.

In an incident in Mumbai recently, a man spotted six people riding a two-wheeler and alerted the cops through Twitter.

In the video posted by Twitter user Ramandeep Singh Hora, half a dozen boys are seen travelling on a busy Mumbai street on a Honda scooter. Without helmets, the six are heaped on each other. One of the boys is even seen sitting on the shoulder of another.

Posting a video of the dangerous situation on the social media platform, Hora wrote: “Heights of Fukra Panti 6 people on one scooter”. He tagged the Mumbai police commissioner and Mumbai traffic police to bring attention.

The traffic police, taking note of the matter, requested Hora to provide the “exact location details” of the incident. As the user replied, “Near Star Bazaar Andheri West,” the law enforcement agency said they had directed the DN Nagar Traffic Division to “look into it”. It’s unclear if any action was taken against the traffic rules violators.

The clip, however, created a buzz online. While many people expressed fear on how the situation could quickly go awry, others reacted with sarcasm. Some joked that the boys were practicing for Republic Day stunts, and others said it might be for Janmasthami’s dahi handi.

Earlier, a similar incident happened in Uttar Pradesh, where a 21-year-old man got into trouble for imitating a Bollywood movie stunt, riding on the bonnets of two SUVs. Not only was he was arrested by the Noida Police for breaking traffic rules and jeopardizing the safety of himself and others, his vehicles used in the video were seized.

