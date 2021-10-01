Sivaji Ganesan: Google celebrates actor on his 93rd birth anniversary with doodle

Google on Friday paid tribute to actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary. Google described Ganesan, who was born in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram, as “one of India’s first method actors and widely considered among the nation’s most influential actors of all time”.

Vikram Prabhu, Ganesan’s grandson and also an actor, tweeted the doodle with the caption, “Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment!?? Love him and miss him more every year!”

Here is the #Googledoodle honouring the Legend #SivajiGanesan on his 93rd birthday. Appreciate the people from Google India & their guest artist Noopur Rajesh Choksi for the doodle art. Another proud moment!😍 Love him and miss him more every year!❤️🙏 https://t.co/jq7WkUsBCw pic.twitter.com/A1aczdPEPl — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) September 30, 2021

Ganesan was born on this day in 1928 as Ganesamoorthy. An actor from a young age, he acquired the name ‘Sivaji’ after playing the 17th century king, Shivaji, in a theatrical in December 1945.

He began acting in Tamil movies in the early 1950s, and through his career spanning five decades, appeared in over 300 films. He debuted in 1952 in Parasakthi. His other famous titles include Pasamalar (1961) and Navarthri (1964), in which he appeared in a record-breaking nine roles.

Ganesan was so popular, he ascended to international fame. In 1960, Ganesan became the first Indian performer to win Best Actor at an international film festival for Veerapandiya Kattabomman, a historical war film.

In 1995, France awarded him its highest decoration, Chevalier of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.

In 1997, he was honoured by the Indian government with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the field of cinema.