Sisters rock social media platform with ‘Naatu Naatu’ beats. Watch video

August 3, 2022 8:52:39 pm
The highly popular ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in the globally successful Telugu movie RRR has mesmerized the viewers with its mind-blowing dancing steps by actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Not only have the synchronizing power-packed leg-shaking steps given a ravishing treat to the movie buffs, but also inspired many to experiment the intricate moves in S S Rajamouli’s movie song on dance floors.
The song with insane energy has rocked the social media platform again. And this time it is the video by two sisters Antara and Ankita Nandy who have slayed the netizens. They have won the approval of YouTube India.
The clip shared by Youtube India on Instagram was captioned, “The perfect Natu Natu cover doesn’t exi.” The clip opens to show Antara Nandy playing drums and her sister joins in. It is just not about their dancing prowess alone. They play musical instruments and also sing the song themselves, creating an enthralling effect. Clad in similar white shirts and wide-leg pants, the duo, towards the end of the video clip also impresses the netizens with the hook steps of the hit song.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
The amazing all-round show of prowess of the sisters has garnered more than 1,37,000 views and over 9,000 likes on Instagram. Responding to YouTube India’s post, Ankita said in the comments section, “Thanks a ton for this share,” along with a heart emoticon. Ankita Nandy’s Instagram account includes many such performances and renditions of soulful songs.
Subscriber Only Stories
Prem Rakshit has done the awesome choreography to the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song that was penned by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Veteran composer M M Keeravaani has composed the music.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
OnePlus 10T revealed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Why the President is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Taiwan between giants
RSS slams social media critics questioning missing tricolour picture on its social media profile
Ever seen a sea cucumber eating food? Here is the video
Rahul watching, sparring Karnataka Congress leaders turn up for birthday party and sing a catchy tune: All’s well
Money laundering case: HC seeks ED response to bail plea filed by Iqbal Mirchi aide on medical grounds
Congress hits out after ED move: ‘Politics of vengeance, distraction from job crisis, inflation’
Suryakumar Yadav moves up to second spot in ICC T20 rankings
Taiwan scrambles jets as 22 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line
Anupam Kher has ‘delicious’ lunch at SS Rajamouli’s house, honours filmmaker with a shawl
Getting back on track after Covid: What the world can learn from India
Guinness alert: This US woman has fingernails longer than a ‘yellow school bus’
Ramgopal vs Shivpal: Old but not out in the long-running Yadav family saga