Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Sisters rock social media platform with ‘Naatu Naatu’ beats. Watch video

Two sisters Antara and Ankita Nandy mesmerize netizens on Instagram as they perform Telugu song Naatu Naatu from S S Rajamouli's RRR movie.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 8:52:39 pm
Naatu Naatu song, RRR, sisters sing and dance Naatu Naatu, viral Naatu Naatu video, Youtube India, indian expressThe amazing all-round show of prowess of the sisters has garnered more than 1,37,000 views and over 9,000 likes on Instagram.

The highly popular ‘Naatu Naatu’ song in the globally successful Telugu movie RRR has mesmerized the viewers with its mind-blowing dancing steps by actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Not only have the synchronizing power-packed leg-shaking steps given a ravishing treat to the movie buffs, but also inspired many to experiment the intricate moves in S S Rajamouli’s movie song on dance floors.

The song with insane energy has rocked the social media platform again. And this time it is the video by two sisters Antara and Ankita Nandy who have slayed the netizens. They have won the approval of YouTube India.

The clip shared by Youtube India on Instagram was captioned, “The perfect Natu Natu cover doesn’t exi.” The clip opens to show Antara Nandy playing drums and her sister joins in. It is just not about their dancing prowess alone. They play musical instruments and also sing the song themselves, creating an enthralling effect. Clad in similar white shirts and wide-leg pants, the duo, towards the end of the video clip also impresses the netizens with the hook steps of the hit song.

Watch the video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia)

The amazing all-round show of prowess of the sisters has garnered more than 1,37,000 views and over 9,000 likes on Instagram. Responding to YouTube India’s post, Ankita said in the comments section, “Thanks a ton for this share,” along with a heart emoticon. Ankita Nandy’s Instagram account includes many such performances and renditions of soulful songs.

Prem Rakshit has done the awesome choreography to the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song that was penned by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Veteran composer M M Keeravaani has composed the music.

