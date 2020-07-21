‘Tai Tai Phish’: Woman breaks into celebratory dance to welcome sister who recovered from Covid-19

The clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, has been flooded with people reacting to the welcoming dance. The clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, has been flooded with people reacting to the welcoming dance.

The uncertainty of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has generated fear among citizens, however, the joy of a loved one recovering from the infection overpowers it all. And a video of a woman rejoicing on her sister returning home after successfully beating Covid-19 shows exactly that.

The clip, which was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, shows a woman wearing a mask returning to her home unaware of the surprise planned by her sister and family. As the woman approaches her home, she is welcomed by her sister, who breaks into a dance to the beats of ‘Tai Tai Phish‘ from the film Chillar Party in order to celebrate her sister’s recovery. The woman is also seen dancing along her sister.

“No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of a smile, of any family that cherishes such Warmth, love and energy,” wrote Kabra while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Just Loved the #SistersDuet!❤️

A worthy welcome of Elder Sis, returned after defeating #CoronaVirus. No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of smile, of any family that cherishes such Warmth, Love & Energy. pic.twitter.com/cTkUGT8RPw — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 19, 2020

The clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, has been flooded with people reacting to the heartwarming welcome planned for the woman.

Pure solace in these tough times.

Thank you.♥️ https://t.co/NqwN98YJlS — Parth Raina(پارتھ رےنا) (@Chacha_Choudary) July 21, 2020

No pandemic can stop u if you have a strong mind….just loved #sistersDuet !😍#Covid_19 https://t.co/FOLDeGCMTG — Vineeth Mohan (@DrVineethMohan) July 21, 2020

really khushiyan har pal hain dhundne se mil hi jayengi😀 https://t.co/0cImfRjyFi — sthitaptripathy@gmail.com (@sthitaptripathy) July 21, 2020

Now this is amazing! Perfect celebration after defeating Corona #coronavirus https://t.co/zpTQiAKXSf — Talha Bukhari (@SyedTalhaSpeaks) July 21, 2020

This how everyone should welcome your loved one after they come back from defeating #COVIDー19 https://t.co/9FCb9aPuTm — Rahul (@raulchand) July 20, 2020

Just awesome, one of the best of welcome anyone can get.❤️ moving https://t.co/JQ9lSqs1If — MK (@Wee_Da_People) July 20, 2020

