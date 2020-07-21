scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
‘Tai Tai Phish’: Woman breaks into celebratory dance to welcome sister who recovered from Covid-19

"No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of a smile, of any family that cherishes such Warmth, love and energy," wrote IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra while sharing the clip. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2020 2:18:57 pm
coronavirus, covid-19, sisters welcome dance viral video, Dipanshu Kabra, trending The clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, has been flooded with people reacting to the welcoming dance.

The uncertainty of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has generated fear among citizens, however, the joy of a loved one recovering from the infection overpowers it all. And a video of a woman rejoicing on her sister returning home after successfully beating Covid-19 shows exactly that.

The clip, which was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, shows a woman wearing a mask returning to her home unaware of the surprise planned by her sister and family. As the woman approaches her home, she is welcomed by her sister, who breaks into a dance to the beats of ‘Tai Tai Phish‘ from the film Chillar Party in order to celebrate her sister’s recovery. The woman is also seen dancing along her sister.

“No Pandemic can reduce a nanometer of a smile, of any family that cherishes such Warmth, love and energy,” wrote Kabra while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

The clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, has been flooded with people reacting to the heartwarming welcome planned for the woman.

