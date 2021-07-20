Watch: Sinkhole in Delhi swallows car, pictures and videos go viral on social media

Pictures and video on Twitter showed the car, a Hyundai i-10 in the sinkhole, bonnet first. The area around the sinkhole was cordoned off with stones as locals gathered around it.

A police constable had a close call when the car he was driving got stuck inside a sinkhole as the road caved in due to incessant rain. Now, a picture of the car, bonnet first inside the sinkhole, is making rounds on the internet.

According to news agency ANI, the incident happened in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 18. The car was later pulled out with the help of a crane, Delhi Police said. Constable Ashwani who was in the car at the time of the accident managed to escape unhurt.

Take a look here:

A car got stuck after a road caved in Dwarka’s Sector 18 due to incessant rain in the National Capital. It was later pulled out with the help of a crane. No injuries reported: Delhi Police#Delhi pic.twitter.com/GRjBfZLEXy — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

#Car falls into Sinkhole Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 18 due to heavy rainfall in pic.twitter.com/44fTrdDam8 — Kamlesh Kumar Ojha🇮🇳 (@Kamlesh_ojha1) July 19, 2021

Several incidents of flood and traffic congestions were reported from several parts of the national capital as the rain continued to lash Delhi for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Three people also died in weather-related incidents yesterday. (Follow Weather Updates here)

A similar incident took place back in June when a car was swallowed up by a sinkhole in Mumbai. Pictures and video of a Hyundai Venue car sinking into a caved-in portion of a parking lot on the premises of a Ghatkopar residential society had gone viral on social media.